Council OKs plans for major hotel project

Feb. 21—The Marysville City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved recommended plans for a new hotel and commercial center along B Street near Bryant Field and Ellis Lake.

Commonly referred to as the "B Street property" among officials and residents, the 5-acre site located between 12th and 14th streets will include a new 113-room Hyatt Studios hotel, a sit-down Starbucks with a drive thru, and a yet-to-be-named grocery store.

In February, the Marysville City Council unanimously approved action that allowed Marysville City Manager Jim Schaad to execute a disposition and development agreement with Engstrom Properties, Inc. and Presidio Companies, LLC to develop the property. Months later, Presidio entered into a franchise agreement for the Hyatt Studios hotel, the Appeal previously reported.

Hyatt Studios is described as a midscale "extended-stay brand" that takes advantage of a "lean operating model designed to adapt to local market needs for both extended-stay and shorter length-of-stay leisure and business transient guests," according to its website. Not only will the hotel include meeting rooms, but also a 2,500-square-foot event space.

With plans in place, developers are now preparing for necessary site work before construction can actually begin. One of the several major obstacles to completing that site work will be the relocation of utility lines that are not ideal for how the hotel and complimentary businesses will need to be placed.

"There used to be a street that bifurcated this entire site. So all of those utilities are still underneath there," Mark Engstrom, president at Engstrom Properties, told the council on Tuesday. "Even though it appears as though it's one large parcel, it's really two blocks. All of those utilities need to be moved. Our preliminary cost estimates are well in excess of $2 million. So you're going to see about six months worth of major excavation and site work that's going to occur prior to the start of the building foundations."

Along with utility work, the soil of the land itself at the site also will need to be addressed.

"A 1911 map shows the lake that used to sit where this parcel was," Engstrom said. "All that soil needs to be re-excavated and recompacted. These are some of the things that we uncovered here recently. ... Plan on about six months of major excavation, utility work ... and then we'll be starting on the foundation."

Should all work be completed on schedule, Engstrom was hopeful that everything would be open by the end of 2025.

Officials with Hyatt Hotels Corporation previously said that Marysville was an ideal location to develop a Hyatt Studios hotel due to the city's recent rapid growth and increased demand in the "midscale segment" of the hotel industry.

According to Paul Richardson, a contract planner for the city, the parking lot for the hotel will include several EV ready or EV capable parking spaces. Along with ample parking, the entire site is expected to feature several landscaping enhancements to add to the attractiveness of the area.

Richardson said the Starbucks that will be at the location will be both a drive thru and sit-down establishment. While some residents have scoffed at the idea of another coffee shop, Engstrom and others highlighted the need for a Starbucks at the location because of its proximity to the new hotel and grocery store.

"This Starbucks is intended to augment or help the hotel. ... A lunch facility or even a dinner facility isn't as attractive to a hotel as a breakfast facility," Engstrom said.

The development of the B Street property has been a priority for the city as it continues its push for more economic development. Once in place, officials expect it to serve not only visiting nurses and medical staff for area health care providers, but also serve as a place to stay for those in the area for various events, either at the ball field or at the nearby Hard Rock hotel and casino in Wheatland, as well as the Toyota Amphitheater.

Guneet Bajwa with Presidio said the Hyatt Studios hotel "was just the right product" for its location in Marysville.

Marysville Community Development Director Dan Flores has been a major factor in the continued push for economic development in the city and sees the progress at the B Street property as an example of what Marysville has been able to accomplish in recent months.

"I see it as a catalyst to excite other developers to come in," Flores told the Appeal in December 2023. "This is a Hyatt hotel. It's not a fly-by-night hotel chain or any other small chain. For Marysville to be able to attract a Hyatt, which these are major corporations who have done their studies and they've decided that this is the place to be for whatever formula or reasons they use — mostly population and surrounding areas."

The revenue generated by the hotel and businesses at the site also will help generate money that is needed by the city.

"As a tax base, for the city itself, the projections are over $600,000 a year in additional tax dollars coming into the city through the Transient Occupancy Tax through the hotel," Flores previously said. "That's not including the grocery store and Starbucks as well. So that's really exciting."

10th and Ramirez traffic light

At the end of Tuesday night's meeting, Schaad updated the council and public on the traffic light at 10th and Ramirez streets that has been out of service recently.

"With all the storms ... we had damage to the traffic light at Ramirez and 10th," Schaad said. "That rain actually destroyed the entire innards of that cabinet, which is quite old."

Schaad said the city had to purchase a new cabinet and is looking at getting financial help from insurance companies for the cost. It is not clear yet when exactly that cabinet would be delivered so that the city can fix the light.