Council peers: Hunter Pepper lied to constituents, continues to divide community

Feb. 17—After Hunter Pepper made a statement at Monday night's council meeting contradicting things he has said and written in the past, some of his council peers on Friday said they believe he lied to his constituents and, through his behavior, both publicly and on social media since Steve Perkins' death, he has increased division in the community.

"It seemed like (Pepper) was indicating he got information that the general public did not have that was leaked, and then on Monday he said he had not received any information that the general public had not received," said Council President Jacob Ladner. He said it appeared that Pepper lied: "It certainly seems like he did."

On Nov. 29, Pepper sent an email to the mayor, council and the Decatur Police Department claiming three of the four officers involved in Perkins' Sept. 29 death received advance notice of their impending termination and a fourth was notified of his impending suspension. Mayor Tab Bowling on Dec. 7 announced disciplinary actions that aligned with Pepper's disclosure.

On Dec. 8, Pepper held a press conference. He was asked where he received the information in his email.

"The individuals that I have received my information from are individuals who have the information at hand, so I'm not going to comment on who those individuals are," he said. "I will say that the individuals that have presented the evidence, or have showed or leaked the evidence to myself, are individuals ..."

Jeers from the audience kept Pepper from finishing his sentence.

Pepper also mentioned Bowling's impending disciplinary rulings in a Facebook post on his councilman's account: "After information was leaked; after I prayed and thought long and hard about this matter, after I looked at what had been leaked; I decided to take a step forward and do what is right."

Craig Johnson addressed Pepper at Monday's council meeting.

"You told everybody that you had information that you weren't supposed to have," he said.

Pepper said Johnson's comment was inaccurate.

"If you're implying that I have received information that the public does not have, you would be inaccurate," he said.

The Decatur Daily reached out to Pepper regarding his contradictory statements. He said he had "no comment."

Councilman Carlton McMasters on Friday said Pepper is accelerating a growing division in the community. He said he thinks Pepper lied on Monday.

"I believe he did," he said. "However, I also don't think he ever had official information, especially as early as when he held that press conference."

Councilman Kyle Pike said Pepper's comments on Monday were contradictory.

"He said one thing during a press conference/online and something different in Monday's meeting," he said. "I'm just not sure which one is the truth."

Johnson said he believes Pepper did receive inside information before the officers' disciplinary actions were announced.

"Not only did Hunter Pepper lie to his constituents Monday night — I think he has deflected truth and deflected chances of understanding between his constituents," he said. — Divisive comments

Pepper's colleagues also took issue with his use of social media. Ladner said Pepper's comments, both in public and online, have "absolutely" increased discord in the community.

"This constant, inflammatory kind of trolling — on social media, in meetings, at press conferences to the media — is definitely not helpful," he said.

"I think that, as leaders of the community, it's our job — especially during hard times — to lead and to lead the city in a united way out of hard things. And I think that when you are constantly inflaming situations, it seems like intentionally sometimes, that that does nothing to move the city forward. It actually hurts the city to do that."

Pike agreed that it was "hard not to see" Pepper's behavior as intentionally inflammatory, although he said he hopes that's not the case.

Most recently, a Facebook account named Hunter Pepper (not his councilman account) commented on a mugshot of Alainah Dailey with, "'If you can't serve the time, don't do the crime' — Current Prisoner.'" Dailey was arrested last week for protesting outside of the mayor's home, and she remained in Morgan County Jail on Friday.

"I think he quoted something Alainah Dailey said in a council meeting and posted it online after her arrest," Pike said. He said Pepper has made other online comments directed at individuals and the Movement for Justice that are unproductive. "I just think it sends the wrong message.

"Some of the screenshots that people have sent me of things Hunter has posted online — I definitely think they're antagonistic and kind of counterproductive to bringing the community together."

McMasters said he has had multiple conversations with Pepper about the propriety of his social media activity.

"We should be held to a higher standard," McMasters said. "People look at us as councilmembers when we're on social media, not as regular citizens, and I've had that conversation with Hunter."

Nick Perkins, Steve Perkins' brother, said he thinks Ladner, as council president, should publicly address Pepper and let the community know that the council will not stand for "immature" behavior.

Nick Perkins said Pepper has "a moral obligation as a sitting councilman to be professional and to be courteous, especially to a victim's family."

Perkins has had one encounter with Pepper since his brother's death, wherein he said Pepper offered his condolences. Perkins said he didn't think Pepper was genuine.

Perkins pointed to Pepper's comment on Dailey's mugshot: "That was very disrespectful, and he did that purposefully. That's just very immature and distasteful, especially for a sitting city councilman."

He called Pepper an "embarrassment" to the council, the city, and his family.

Ladner said he and his fellow councilmen have publicly condemned Pepper's "inflammatory" remarks in the months since Perkins' death and even before his death.

"While I disagree with a lot of things he says, and think it's bad for the city moving forward, he's an elected person that the majority of voters in his district voted for," he said. "So, he gets to have that platform.

"I don't think every single thing he's done on the council is bad, but I do think that when you're constantly inflaming situations it is not good for our city."

McMasters said he has seen "a lot" of growth in Pepper since he took office, whether people want to admit it or not; however, he said Pepper tends to do "very, very silly things."

Johnson said he doesn't fault Pepper for having an opinion and supporting the police.

"That is his right as a citizen," he said. "But I think that his actions on social media and being antagonistic to certain parts of the community have overstepped the bounds of ethics."

Ladner said the only recourse to make Pepper answer for his behavior is filing a complaint with the Alabama Ethics Commission.

"Those would then go through circuit court, which could result in removal from office if the circuit court deemed that a legitimate ethics violation," he said.

Ladner said he wishes everyone could get on the same page to move the community forward, rather than, through causing division, move backward.

Councilman Billy Jackson declined to comment.

