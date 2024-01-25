Council: Purchasing Chestnut Street property will aid in waterline replacement project

COSHOCTON − The waterline project, Second Street pedestrian safety project and gaming fees topped the list of items at the recent Coshocton City Council meeting.

● Council is considering the purchase of property at 1806 Chestnut St. for the cost of $75,000, plus closing costs, with money coming from the water fund to assist with the Chestnut Street waterline replacement project.

Utilities Director Dave Kadri said this property would give a direct path to the water reservoir and reduce the need to pipe around by about 300 feet. He said piping installation is from $200 to $400 a foot.

"Overall, long term, it gives us a city-owned right-of-way to that reservoir," Kadri said.

Kadri also said the existing 12-inch waterline is so deep, they are having trouble finding it and this would remove them from that area. The home on the property would need to be demolished, which Kadri said can be included with grant funding.

There is a half-acre property that would complete the path to the reservoir that council will consider the purchase of separately as well.

Council approved entering into an agreement with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency for a $1 million grant awarded from H2Ohio funding in December for the project.

The city is pursuing replacement of 4,000 feet of old waterlines on Chestnut Street. The road was closed for several weeks from 16th to 18th streets following a waterline break in July. Another waterline break occurred Wednesday, which had Chestnut Street closed from 11th to 15th streets for repairs.

The total project is estimated at $1.9 million. The city also obtained a $121,424 loan at 3.95% interest for five years for project design from the Ohio Water Development Authority in October.

● The city will apply to the Ohio Department of Transportation's Transportation Alternatives Program for the Second Street pedestrian safety project.

The project is estimated at $543,143 with the city to cover 5% of construction and engineering and all design, right-of-way and environmental costs. The city's portion is estimated at $232,156 to come from the city's capital improvement fund.

Safety Service Director Max Crown said this will include sidewalks from Brown's Lane up to the Dollar General on Second Street along with curbs and drainage.

● City officials are continuing to look into possibly waiving fees for nonprofit organizations with game machines within the city as discussed at the previous council meeting. This included if other cities differentiate between for-profit and non-profit entities and if local clubs are reimbursed from the machine owners.

Administrative Assistant Bob Beaumont said he and Mayor Mark Mills checked with the Coshocton Moose and Eagles lodges and both are reimbursed. Council President Tom Hilgenberg said he spoke with the Newark Elks Lodge and they said Newark does separate for-profit and non-profit entities.

Currently, the city charges $300 per machine with the state allowing up to 10 machines an establishment. For 2023, 59 machines were registered with the city for a total of $17,700. Hilgenberg said he would continue to research the matter.

Coshocton City Council will next meet at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at city hall. Mayor Mark Mills will present his annual state of the city address. The committees meeting will be prior at 5:45 p.m.

