Council rejects bid to get involved in police, fire labor talks

MUNCIE, Ind. − City council backed away from an ordinance change last Monday that would have required the chairman of the city council finance committee to serve on the city's bargaining team during labor negotiations with city police and firefighters.

In his last meeting as a city council member, Jeff Robinson, president of the council, advanced the ordinance, authored by Republican council member Troy Ingram, which would have amended that part of the city code dealing with labor contract negotiations within the city.

Robinson argued the change was needed following the failure, earlier this year, of the city adminstration to tell council about its negotiations with police and firefighters in a timely manner, as is required by city ordinance.

Jason Chafin, president of the Muncie Fire Fighters Union, Local 1348, told the council that he had only learned about the proposed change the day it was being considered by council and was "shocked" to see it on the agenda.

He said he was "disappointed" the matter wasn't discussed with him before the change was proposed and referred to the ordinance under discussion as "the Holy Grail of documents."

"Imagine my shock, with all due respect, Mr. Chafin," Robinson responded, "when I got the ordinance for 10% raises for both police and fire and I hadn't heard about it as finance committee chair."

City ordinance provides that the finance committee chairman be informed of the progress of negotiations within 48 hours of each bargaining session. Robinson said he was informed of the failure to provide that information by City Attorney Mark Ervin, who sent Robinson a letter dated July 28 that admitted the deadlines for informing council on negotiations were "inadvertently missed."

At that time, Robinson was the Democratic candidate running against incumbent Republican Dan Ridenour for mayor. Ridenour was re-elected in November with the support of both the firefighter and police unions.

"Maybe it's just a coincidence that within four weeks (of the negotiations), the mayor had been endorsed by the unions − after they were given the biggest raise ever," Robinson said at the time.

Officials for the administration said the labor contracts, including the raises, were designed to make it easier to recruit police and firefighters.

Robinson said at the meeting he wasn't alledging the police and firefighters did anything wrong.

"This speaks to what the administration did wrong," he said.

Council member Aaron Clark said that under the proposal the council would involve itself in good faith negotiations among three parties, moving the council's role from being "informed" of negotiations to being "involved" with negotiations.

"It was an oversight by the current administration that has obviously upset a few people on council ... Neither or either of the three parties that are going to be involved were informed or involved in the writing of this ordinance." he said. "I think it should be withdrawn or voted it down."

The bid to make the changes failed by a 6-3 vote.

Other business included tax deductions

In other business, the council unanimously approved five years worth of tax deductions on new machinery valued at $4.9 million at Spartech, LLC.

Elizabeth Rowray, chief economic development officer for the Muncie-Delaware County Economic Development Alliance, said the company continues to invest in its Muncie facility at 1401 E. Memorial Dr. and had previous expansions in 2012 and 2017.

The local plant manufactures primarily plastic products, mostly for food and medical use.

Rowray said the new equipment will help secure the jobs of 100 current employees and provide for six additional jobs.

According to the resolution approved by council, the new manufacturing equipment property tax deductions will start at 100% the first year. The deduction will then be reduced by 10% each year until it reaches 60% in year five. After year five, the deduction goes away.

David Penticuff is a reporter with The Star Press. He can be contacted at dpenticuff@gannett.com.

