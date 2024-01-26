Council rejects sale of the Bank Street Armory to local developer after months of debate

FALL RIVER — It’s been debated in Government Center and by the public for the past six months, but Tuesday the City Council finally made the decision to reject the sale of the Bank Street Armory to a local developer who would have created market rate housing in the historic structure.

With a 6-3 vote to not sell the former armory building to Alan Macomber, the principal in the development company Main Street Projects, the councilors had varying reasons for their votes.

Some councilors, like Michelle Dionne and Council President Joseph Camara, have all along wanted the armory to stay in the hands of the city and be renovated to serve organizations supporting veterans and youth, once again.

City Councilor Cliff Ponte said he isn’t opposed to selling off the property, but he doesn’t approve of Macomber’s plan to turn the more than 125-year-old castle-like structure into market rate housing.

City Council Vice President Linda Pereira, a vocal opponent of the sale, wants to work with the city’s Historical Commission to acquire grants to fund repairs at the armory and use the space for things like office space and cultural events.

How much would it cost to renovate the Bank Street Armory?

The administration has estimated it would cost $10 million to $12 million to renovate the armory and more than $500,000 annually to maintain it if the city was to keep the property.

“I would like to see it get under the control of the Historic Commission,” said Pereira. “And apply for Community Preservation Act money. The Community Preservation Committee has money, but they want to know what the plan is, and I agree. They aren’t going to give money and not have a plan.”

A plastic garbage can is full of water dripping from the exposed brick in an upper floor at the Bank Street Armory in Fall River is seen in this Herald News file photo from February 2023.

Pereira acknowledged that it would take time to secure funding to renovate the armory, generating money through renting space would help pay for its operation.

“All those rooms on the top floors can certainly be rented, the veterans can go there, you could have a community space. It would pay for itself,” said Pereira.

Mayor set to meet with Historic Commission

Macomber was the lone respondent to a request for proposals to purchase the armory and redevelop it. Macomber offered the minimum bid of $200,000 to purchase the property and create a $13 million market rate development.

Mayor Paul Coogan had been negotiating with another developer with experience in converting old armories into event centers, like the one in Pawtucket, Rhode Island since early 2020. Talks stalled and the developer pulled out of the project in late 2022.

Coogan, said the Council made its decision and he respects it, “and go forward and work on it.”

He has plans to meet with members of the Historical Commission to discuss the armory.

“We’re going to talk about what their plans are, what they’re looking for and see how they plan to fund it,” said Coogan.

What kind of repairs does the Bank Street Armory need?

Members of the Council have discussed securing $600,000 in CPA funding to “button up” the armory from the elements so that the building isn’t further compromised.

The administration already used $400,000 in CPA funding to repair the roof and chimney.

The armory was completed in 1897, built for $150,000 to house the city’s 1st Regiment of Massachusetts Volunteer Militia and the Company F Naval Brigade Massachusetts Volunteer Militia.

A new armory was built by the state on Dwelly Street in the mid-1950's and later the city purchased the property for $1 in 1976.

It was home to several non-profits, veterans and a civic center until 2015 when the city building inspector shut it down due to structural issues. It’s been used as storage since then.

