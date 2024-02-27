Council reprimands Rivera over allegations he allowed wife to supervise city worker, gave her access to city resources

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso City Council voted Monday, Feb. 26 to have Mayor Oscar Leeser issue a letter of reprimand against a city representative.

The council voted 5-1 to issue a letter of reprimand against City Rep. Henry Rivera. A complaint had been lodged against Rivera, alleging that he had allowed a “non-city employee” — his wife Dora Oaxaca, the former El Paso County Democratic Party chair — to supervise and direct the day-to-day duties of a city employee.

Rivera is also alleged to have allowed his wife access to “city resources.” KTSM has learned those resources were his email and city documents.

The vote took place after City Council emerged from executive session on MOnday. This issue had been previously discussed in executive session but no action was taken and the matter had appeared to have died.

Rivera cast the only “no” vote. Brian Kennedy, Josh Acevedo, Joe Molinar, Art Fierro and Chris Canales all voted in favor of the reprimand. Cassandra Hernandez abstained.

