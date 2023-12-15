Council reviews design plans for relocated greenhouse at Centennial Park

A rendering of what a relocated portion of Holland's historic greenhouses could look like once placed in Centennial Park.

HOLLAND — Renderings for what the dismantled and reconstructed "tropical house" might look like once placed in Centennial Park were presented to Holland City Council on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

During a study session, council members received an update on the project at 496 Central Ave. — where the unused historic city greenhouses sit. The greenhouses have been vacant since early 2020, after a new, larger greenhouse on 24th Street was built.

Renderings for what the dismantled and reconstructed "tropical house" might look like once placed in Centennial Park were presented to Holland City Council on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

The city explored the idea of moving some or all of the greenhouse buildings from the site to preserve them because of an agreement to sell the land to Evergreen Commons.

The city considered several sites, including Window on the Waterfront and a triangular piece of land bordered by Eighth Street and Ninth Street, Van Raalte Avenue and Washington Boulevard.

Centennial Park was eventually selected, in part because of its historical connection to the greenhouses, the first of which date back to 1911 and were built to supply the park with tropical plants.

According to documents presented to council Wednesday, only the 27-foot-by-27-foot central portion of the city's historic tropical house will be salvaged.

According to documents presented to council Wednesday, only the 27-foot-by-27-foot central portion of the tropical house will be salvaged. The rest of the site will be leveled and seeded.

Recurring issues with the greenhouses were cited in city documents, including asbestos, basement flooding, boiler failure, cracking glass panes and a sinking and crumbling foundation. Of particular concern is the safety risk posed by the glass to staff and members of the public.

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

The city has received a certificate of appropriateness for the partial relocation to Centennial Park from the Historic District Commission. The tropical house's central portion will be dismantled and all contamination remediated, including lead. The steel will be refinished and repainted.

A rendering of what a relocated portion of Holland's historic greenhouses could look like once placed in Centennial Park.

It will be placed in the southeast corner of the park, tied into the existing sidewalk structure as a sort of pass-through for visitors. The structure will not have glass, and a new foundation and knee wall will be poured. The entrance and exit will remain open for traffic flow.

A bronze plaque will tell the story of the greenhouses.

— Cassandra Lybrink is the local editor of The Holland Sentinel. Contact her at clybrink@hollandsentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @CassLybrink.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Council reviews design plans for relocated greenhouse at Centennial Park