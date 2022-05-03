Council Rock community mourns as family with Upper Makefield shooting

The Council Rock School District community rallied Tuesday to help both students and adults stunned by the news that two young brothers were allegedly shot by their mother at their Upper Makefield home Monday.

The boys, Jeffrey and Nelson Tini, were not expected to survive and were on life support Tuesday at St. Mary Medical Center awaiting organ donations to others in need. Authorities had not released an update on the boys as of 2 p.m.

"This tragic event has a significant and heart-wrenching impact on our Council Rock community. We know that parents, students, staff, and members of our community will process this tragedy in different ways and different paces. We have several counselors and additional support at the buildings the two boys attended — Newtown Middle School and Sol Feinstone Elementary School. Our counselors are also available in other buildings if students or staff need support," said Acting Superintendent Susan Elliott.

She advised parents and staff to visit the page https://www.crsd.org/domain/3725 for counseling information.

As a comfort to her hurting community, Rosie Alfaro of the Earth's Best Organics Farm, 675 Eagle Road, Newtown, said the farm would be opened from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday to anyone from the school district who wanted to come and see all the baby animals on the nine-acre property, including chicks, baby ducks and geese, bunnies, guinea pigs and baby cows and goats. The visitors could even feed the baby cows.

"Come and spend some time," she said.

Alfaro said her daughter, Marcella, was in eighth grade with Jeffrey, known by friends as "JT," at Newtown Middle School, and was still shocked by what happened.

Police stand outside an Upper Makefield home where two boys, 10 and 13 years old, were shot and critically wounded Monday morning. By noon, their mother, 38-year-old Trinh Nguyen, was taken into police custody for the shooting, according to Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub.

"She knew him from elementary school. It's so sad ... it's like surreal," she said. She said her daughter had never encountered a situation like this before, so she's been talking to her about it.

JT, a swimmer who also was known to help students with special needs at school, was 13 and his younger brother was 10 and was a student at Sol Feinstone Elementary School. The younger boy, who played baseball, looked up to his older brother and was described in social media posts as a sweet and funny child.

The Newtown Athletic Club said the boys' mother, Trinh Nguyen, who is now being held without bail on attempted homicide and other charges, had been a member there since last fall and participated in many activities. "A lot of the teachers and members on the staff knew her. She came often," said Linda Mitchell, public relations director for the club.

JT also participated in the Parisi Sports Training Program at the club. "It's conditioning to make your players better at their sports."

To help students cope, the club was to be opened all day Tuesday to any students in the community.

"With the understanding that today is particularly difficult in light of the recent tragedy in our community the NAC doors are open today to all students, members and nonmembers alike, who are looking for a safe place to be together," the club announced on its Facebook page. By noon, the post had already been liked hundreds of times and shared dozens of times.

"We are glad the word is getting out," Mitchell said.

The Washington Crossing United Methodist Church planned to hold a vigil at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church, 1895 Wrightstown Road. The public is invited.

At St. Andrew Catholic Church in Newtown Township, Monsignor Michael Picard said Nelson had attended preschool and kindergarten classes there. He said that the parish would remember the boys and their family in prayers at Masses this weekend.

The divorced mother of the two boys was being held at the Bucks County Department of Corrections after she was arrested Monday on attempted murder charges. She allegedly shot the boys in their beds Monday morning then attempted to shoot a young man who lived in an adjacent apartment on the property. He was the son of her landlord and nephew of her ex-husband, according to court documents.

The man, Gianni Melchiondo, 22, managed to escape and wrestle the gun from her. She fled toward New Jersey but was eventually apprehended in the parking lot of the Washington Crossing United Methodist Church, Weintraub said.

Several parents expressed their grief on Facebook posts for the school district. One woman, who identified herself as a school bus driver, said she drove the bus in which JT rode.

"I'm still in a bit of a shock the day after all of this went down. JT was the nicest young man who would say good morning each day he rode the bus," she wrote. "This is so tragic ... RIP Jeffrey and Nelson."

