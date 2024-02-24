Council staff join ‘working from the beach’ culture of logging in from exotic locations worldwide

The culture of working from the beach has spread to local councils as increasing numbers of staff are granted permission to work from exotic locations across the globe.

A freedom of information request to local authorities has revealed employees have successfully applied to work from as far away as Australia, New Zealand, Jamaica and the US.

While most councils now offer staff the opportunity to divide their time between home-working and the office – known as agile, hybrid or flexible working – some authorities allow them to carry out their duties remotely in countries where they may have holiday homes, relatives or family commitments.

Labour-run Enfield council revealed that between 2021 and 2023, a total of 24 staff “worked in a hybrid form from abroad” in countries including Australia, Cyprus, Estonia, France, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, Spain and USA.

‘Wrong message’ on work ethic

But Tory councillor Maria Alexandrou claims the north London authority is sending out the wrong work ethic message.

“It’s shocking that Enfield deems it acceptable to allow staff to work from across the globe,” she said. “It brings a new meaning to the phrase working from home and raises questions about accountability, the council’s work ethic and value for money.”

A spokeswoman for Enfield said the council is “committed to supporting flexible working arrangements, provided that business needs are met”.

“Approval to work from an overseas location is only agreed by exception, for short periods and only where it is business-critical,” she added.

“Given that the council employs more than 3,500 staff, the number of people who had permission to work abroad in 2023/4 amounts to around 0.4 per cent of the workforce.”

Thurrock council in Essex said “fewer than five employees worked hybrid abroad in 2022/23 and 2023/24” adding that they returned to the UK full time in January. The authority refused to say which countries they worked from.

Terms of arrangement ‘regularly reviewed’

Although Aberdeenshire council does not centrally record “working patterns” showing how many of its staff are permitted to “work from a range of locations that suit employees”, it had one employee with the “finance function of business services” who worked full-time from France in 2020/21.

Aberdeen city council had three employees working from abroad between 2021 and April 2023. That figure dropped to two last year. The staff worked from Bulgaria, Germany and Dubai.

The council insisted the overseas roles are only “approved following assessment to ensure that high standards of customer service are maintained”.

The terms are under “regular review” and are often approved to allow staff to cope with “unforeseen circumstances” or “longer term arrangements to allow individuals to regularly attend work in the UK”.

Kent county council has one member of staff in its growth, environment and transport directorate who “resides and works” from Belgium. Of its 9,000 staff, 31 have permission to work from home in the UK permanently.

Planner lives permanently in Austria

Bracknell Forest council in Berkshire has one member of its planning department “living in Austria permanently”, with an ICT officer working from New Zealand “for an extended period”.

South Hams council in Devon has allowed one person working in the waste department to divide their time between the office and Spain since 2021. Last year, another employee in the same department also worked from Spain, with another member of staff from the planning and business support department working from Australia and the council offices.

Norfolk county council allows staff to apply to work from abroad for up to 90 days “if the job can be completed effectively from outside the UK”.

While Westminster city council did not centrally record the number of staff allowed to work some hours from home, it stated that “there is an expectation/requirement that the majority of the working week is spent within Westminster”.

Numerous councils - including The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, Sunderland city council, Leeds city council, London Borough of Harrow, North Lincolnshire council, Hillingdon London borough council, Southampton city council, Maidstone borough council, Telford & Wrekin co-operative council, East Riding of Yorkshire council, and Cornwall council – said they did not know how many staff worked from home either because the information was not held centrally or such arrangements were managed at a departmental level.

Some authorities ban working from abroad

Others, including the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, Waltham Forest council, Bath and North Somerset council, Barnet, and Somerset, said they do not allow staff to work from abroad permanently.

Kensington and Chelsea say “working from abroad is not permitted under any circumstances”, adding that “for the avoidance of doubt there is no contractual right to homeworking, and it can be revoked at any time”.

Waltham Forest said no employee is allowed to work from home for their full contractual hours, with the majority of staff required to attend the office “at least two or three days per week”.

Runnymede borough council allows 218 of its 260 staff to work from home for some of their contractual hours.

Of the 4,125 staff Cambridgeshire county council employs, 3,464 were classified as “hybrid or flexible workers”, 21 of whom were “home-based” last year. None worked from abroad.

Of Waverley borough council’s 275 staff, 245 were allowed to split their time from home and the office, with four people working from home permanently.

Newcastle city council allows 2,200 staff to be “agile workers”, with 33 last year allowed to work permanently from home.