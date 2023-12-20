Council tax rises in Wales, despite funding boost

Cuts are set to be made across Wales, despite council tax rises as high as 10% and an increased budget, leaders have warned.

Local authorities are among the few public sector bodies getting more money in next year's budget.

But Wales' finance minister Rebecca Evans said councils still had "difficult decisions" to make.

Newport council will see the largest budget increase at 4.7%, while Conwy and Gwynedd will get the worst at 2%.

Overall, local authority funding will rise by 3.1% to £5.5bn, but what each council gets varies.

Despite this, council leaders said cuts to other grants and commitments made by the Welsh government to boost teachers' pay left them with gaps to fill.

Andrew Morgan, leader of the the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA), welcomed the increase but said it would not protect services.

The Welsh government has urged local authorities to keep any council tax rises at a "reasonable level", saying it would use its powers to cap council tax if needed.

Councils have been one of the few beneficiaries of the 2024-25 budget as ministers sought to prioritise frontline services including the NHS.

Practically everything else faces cuts in real terms at least - with the Welsh government saying funding they get from Westminster was not meeting the pressure of inflation.

Local authorities provide many of the public services people rely on - including schools, bin collections and social care.

Council tax makes up 20-25% of their funding and shortfalls in can mean local authorities look at whether they should rise the tax they charge.

What are Welsh councils getting?

The uplift of 3.1% was what councils were expecting, but they had already warned it could lead to cuts to services, job losses and increases in council tax.

According to Tuesday's announcement, Newport will receive the largest percentage increase at 4.7%, Cardiff second with 4.1% and Swansea third at 3.8%.

Conwy and Gwynedd will get the smallest increases at 2% each, followed by Caerphilly and Monmouthshire at 2.3%.

Ms Evans said: "I appreciate the pressures local government is facing and recognise that demand for services, along with the recent very high rates of inflation, mean local government will still need to make difficult decisions on services, efficiencies, and council tax in setting their budgets."

Mr Morgan, who is also leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf council, said ahead of the announcement that council tax increases would likely range between 5% and 10% across Wales' 22 local authorities.

Llinos Medi, Plaid Cymru's WLGA group leader and leader of Anglesey council, said there was no extra money to cover planned increase in teachers' pay, "which means that councils will be expected to meet the cost of a Welsh government spending commitment".

Mark Pritchard, the independent WLGA group leader and leader of Wrexham, said this lack of funding meant "councils will receive far less than the suggested increase".

Before the funding announcement was confirmed Dyfrig Siencyn, Gwynedd's council leader, said residents in his area were looking at a rise of 9%, subject to agreement.

The Plaid Cymru councillor said: "If we don't increase it to that level then something has to go from the services point of view."

He said school budgets were being cut, the level of care services was also in question and no services could be guaranteed anymore.

Last year school budgets were cut by 2%, Mr Siencyn said - this year they will be cut by a further 1%.

He said the local authority was already "struggling to provide the services that we would wish to provide them now".

"The big fear is that somebody's life will be affected, somebody might die," he added.

"A child might not get the care he needs because we haven't got the resources to provide the backing that they need," he added.

"We will do everything that we can to protect those services, but that means that we have to take from somewhere else."

Mr Siencyn says he thinks Tuesday's budget will mean some councils will become bankrupt in the near future

In recent months, some senior councillors in Wales have warned it is only a matter of time before a local authority goes bankrupt.

Mr Siencyn believes Tuesday's budget had made this more likely, leaving councils having to make cuts he would deem "unacceptable".

Ms Evans said Tuesday's budget was the product of "some really difficult decisions to radically redesign our spending plans to focus funding on the services which matter most to the people of Wales".

She said she would be "unlikely" to use powers to cap any council tax rises, but urged restraint.

"We've been really clear that the Welsh government can use its powers to cap council tax if it sees a palpably excessive approach from a local authority," she said.