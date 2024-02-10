Council tax could rise as £9.5m of savings needed

A council has revealed it needs to make £9.5m in savings over the next five years.

Norwich City Council said it continued to face "huge financial pressures" as it set out plans for its 2024/25 budget.

It proposed raising its share of council tax by about 3%, meaning those living in Band D properties would pay £297, an extra £8.63 a year.

Finance officers at the council blamed its financial challenges on a "sustained period of austerity" and increased demand for services.

Norwich City Council spends about £109m each year on providing its services.

In a bid to make savings and avoid the need to use reserves, the council identified areas where it could make £3.75m in savings and additional income this year, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Other proposed measures set out in the budget included:

Owners of long-term empty properties (between one and five years) facing a 100% premium on council tax bills, to be introduced next year

A second home premium, to come into effect in April 2025

A continuation of the 100% reduction for those receiving council tax support

The final budget proposals will be brought to full council on 21 February.

