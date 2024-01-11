Council tax payers in Birmingham face 21 per cent increase after ‘Labour mismanagement’

Michael Gove, the Levelling-Up Secretary, is considering requests for big increases in local authority council tax bills in Birmingham and Somersert. He has already agered 10 per cent increases at Slough and Thurrock councils - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Europe

Households in Birmingham face a 21 per cent rise in council tax, adding £350 to average bills.

The Labour-run council – the largest in Europe – has asked Michael Gove for permission to increase charges by up to 10 per cent in April and up to 10 per cent the year after.

It comes just weeks after Birmingham City Council said it was effectively bankrupt as a result of an equal pay claim lodged by female workers.

Mr Gove, the Levelling-Up Secretary, is considering the request. If he agrees, the first increase would come in just weeks before the local elections.

A Government source said: “The scale of Labour’s mismanagement in Birmingham is extraordinary.

“There are eye-watering levels of debt and wasteful spending. Inevitably, Labour will have to seek to hike taxes on local people to pay for their failings.

“This is a flashing red warning sign for what Labour government would do to the UK. More spending, more borrowing, more debt and higher taxes.”

Meanwhile, Somerset Council has also revealed it has asked permission to increase bills by 10 per cent, because it, too, is at risk of going bankrupt.

Town halls are usually limited to council tax increases of 5 per cent without holding a local referendum, and the permission of Mr Gove is needed to get round this.

In December, he gave Slough and Thurrock councils permission to increase bills by up to 10 per cent in April after they declared themselves effectively bankrupt by issuing a section 114 notice.

In a previous year he allowed Croydon to put up its council tax by 15 per cent.

Balancing the books

As well as Birmingham, Nottingham City Council has issued a section 114 notice - which means it cannot balance its books. It is also waiting to find out whether it can put up its bills.

The Local Government Association has warned that one in six councils are at risk of effective bankruptcy over the next two years.

Bradford, Cheshire East and Middlesbrough councils have already said they may have to issue a section 114.

If Mr Gove agrees to Birmingham’s request, the increases of 10 per cent each year for two financial years could add up to a potential 21 per cent overall increase by April 2025.

Such an increase would add £342 to the bill for a typical Band D property and £685 on the most expensive Band H homes.

Birmingham declared effective bankruptcy in September, and will set out its final council tax plans next month.

The council is in dire financial straits as a result of a mass equal pay claim from former employees, for which £760million has been set aside.

John Cotton, the leader of Birmingham Council, said no final decision had been taken. He said residents would only be asked for extra money if needed, and that could depend on what additional support was received from central Government.

He said: “We have asked for permission to raise council tax by more than 4.99 per cent, but we will not go beyond 10 per cent. We know that is still very tough for families across the city and we will do everything we can to protect the most vulnerable.

“We currently have a significant council tax support scheme in place, with approximately 115,000 households eligible for council tax support (out of a total of 461,000 households within the city). Around 75,000 households pay no council tax. There will also be support via the discretionary hardship fund,” Mr Cotton added.

Funding gap

Somerset Council has suggested a 10 per cent increase in council tax to plug a £108 million funding gap and avoid going bankrupt.

It said it may have to issue a section 114 notice if it is not given permission for a big increase.

The Liberal Democrat-run council said the funding gap is in large part because of an expected increase of £70 million in the cost of adult social care.

It is considering saving money by ending funding for discretionary services such as theatres, leisure facilities and five recycling sites.

Elliot Keck, head of campaigns of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, said: “Taxpayers feel bitter about paying the price for councils that fail to balance the books.

“At a time when households are already facing significant financial pressures, elevated council tax rises are the last thing they need.

“Councils across the country must take note and get to grips with their finances before the burden falls to local residents.”

