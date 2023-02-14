Council tax to soar by up to £115 a year across swathes of England

Council tax

Millions of families' council tax will soar above £2,100, with bills on course to rise by the maximum amount across three-quarters of England.

Three in four of the local authorities that have declared their intentions so far have said they will increase their rates by 4.99 per cent from April.

It means the average Band D household will fork out more than £100 a year extra, with residents of Rutland facing the biggest increase of £115.

Bills will rise the most sharply across the South West, by 4.9 per cent, while the East of England will get away with the lowest increase of four per cent.

The changes will mean that families in many rural areas end up paying a fifth more for the same services than people in London.

Councils insist they have 'little choice'

Low tax campaigners warned that the rises are “the last thing hard-pressed households need”, with the cost of living crisis biting hard.

Council bosses insisted they had “little choice” but to impose the maximum increase, with their budgets being eaten away by inflation.

There are 152 upper tier local authorities, meaning those that provide major services - of which 113 have so far announced they will raise taxes.

Out of those, 84 will put them up by just under five per cent, which is the maximum amount being allowed by the Government.

A further 29 are planning increases below the threshold, ranging from two per cent at the low end to 4.98 per cent in North East Lincolnshire.

Central Bedfordshire is the only council so far to announce it will be freezing rates next year, with 38 yet to declare their intentions.

Three authorities - Croydon, Thurrock and Slough - have special dispensation to go above 4.99 per cent because their finances are in such bad shape.

The maximum rises will be made up of a 2.99 per cent increase in the general tax rate, plus a further 1.99 per cent which is ring-fenced for care services.

Local authorities 'must crack down on waste'

Elliot Keck, from the TaxPayers' Alliance campaign group, said: “Surging council tax bills are the last thing hard-pressed households need.

“With the cap on rate rises lifted, local authorities have been given the green light to charge taxpayers for another year of wasteful spending and princely pay packets.

“Councils must crack down on waste before coming cap-in-hand to residents.”

The County Councils Network, which carried out the analysis of planned rises, said local authorities face a funding crisis and have no other choice.

Sam Corcoran - its vice-chairman and leader of Labour-run Cheshire East, which is increasing bills by the maximum amount - urged Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, to provide more help.

“With inflation reaching levels not seen for nearly 40 years and with demand-led pressures for care services showing no sign of abating, local authority leaders are setting their budgets in the most difficult circumstances in decades,” he said.

“We all recognise the cost of living crisis is impacting on every household in the country and disproportionally on those with low incomes, but we have little choice but to propose council tax rises again next year, with many councils reluctantly opting for maximum rises.

“With councils facing multi-million funding deficits next year, the alternative to council tax rises would be drastic cuts to front-line services at a time when people at the sharp end of the cost of living crisis need us to be there for them.

“With the financial situation for local authorities looking extremely tough for the next few years, we will be calling on the Chancellor for further help in the March Budget.”

The council tax rise will come on top of other local charges, with police forces told they can put up levies by £15 in April and fire brigades by £5.

If Rutland, the country’s most expensive council, chose to apply both of those increases, the total Band D bill there would rise to £2,418.

Other public bodies, like the Greater London Assembly, have also been told they can put up their bills to cover the rising cost of providing services.