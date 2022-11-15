Council tax to soar to help fund social care

Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt - Stefan Rousseau/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Council tax will surge past £2,000 for the average household under plans drawn up by Rishi Sunak.

The Prime Minister and Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, are preparing to allow town halls to put up the levy by five per cent without a local referendum.

The move would mean millions of households in Band D face paying up to £100 extra, which would take their annual bills above £2,000 for the first time.

Homeowners in the most expensive Band H could end up paying as much as £200 extra, with their bills exceeding £4,000.

Under present rules, councils responsible for social care are allowed to increase their bills by 2.99 per cent, including a one per cent levy for social care.

If they want to raise bills any further, they must hold a local referendum.

But under new plans expected to be unveiled in Thursday’s Autumn Statement, the maximum amount councils can increase bills without holding a referendum is expected to rise to 4.99 per cent, to help pay for social care.

Most councils are expected to take advantage of the freedom to charge residents more.

The Conservative Party manifesto in 2019 pledged to keep a veto on large council tax rises, insisting local people would “continue to have the final say”.

But a Treasury source said councils need “more flexibility” to raise money and pointed out that the increases would remain below inflation.

The plan to increase council tax was initially rejected over concerns that it would hit the poorest hardest when people are struggling to cope with the cost of living.

However, No 10 and No 11 agreed to allow councils to raise more money after deciding to raise benefits and pensions in line with inflation.

On Monday, Mr Sunak dropped his strongest hint yet that the pensions triple lock would be kept as government policy, which would mean millions of pensioners would avoid a real-terms cut.

The Prime Minister said: “I am someone who understands the particular challenge of pensioners. They will always be at the forefront of my mind.”

Story continues

However, he refused to commit to a target set by his predecessor, Liz Truss, to spend three per cent of GDP on defence.

Speaking to reporters on the plane to the G20 summit in Bali, the Prime Minister instead pointed back to the UK’s success in hitting the current Nato two per cent target.

Meanwhile, it emerged that a stealth raid by Mr Hunt in the Autumn Statement will mean 700,000 families lose child benefit by 2028.

The Chancellor is also set to freeze the personal tax threshold and the rates at which people start to pay the various rates of income tax and National Insurance until 2028.

The stealth raid means hundreds of thousands of people will pay tax for the first time, or will be dragged into higher rates.

A range of other thresholds are also expected to be frozen - from the amount at which businesses must register to pay VAT, to inheritance tax, capital gains tax and the pension lifetime allowance.

In addition, the threshold for the top rate of income tax is set to be lowered from £150,000 to £125,000.

Council tax bills also include precepts from other authorities such as fire brigades, police forces and parish councils, which increase the bill yet further.

Only one referendum has been held on increasing council tax above the current 2.99 per cent threshold, when the Bedfordshire police and crime commissioner suggested a 16 per cent increase in his part of the council tax bill. The proposal was rejected by voters.

The likelihood of rejection at the ballot box means that the cap is in effect a maximum-allowed increase.

Mr Hunt wants to increase the cap to 3.99 per cent or 4.99 per cent before councils have to hold a referendum.

It came as a survey found that more than nine in 10 social care directors do not believe their local area has enough staff or funding to get through the winter.

Social care bosses called for more resources to avoid people dying early over the coming months because their care needs are not being met.

The survey by the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services found that 94 per cent of members disagreed that they had sufficient funding to meet the costs of care over the winter.

The same proportion disagree that the social care workforce in their area will be sufficient to manage.

A spokesman for the Local Government Association said an increase of one or two percentage points in the amount town halls can increase council tax will not be enough to fill a large financial black hole.

The spokesman said: “While council tax is an important funding stream, it has never been the solution to the long-term pressures facing councils, raising different amounts in different parts of the country - unrelated to need - and adding to the financial pressures facing households.”

The tax plan emerged as two of England's largest Tory-run councils wrote to Mr Sunak warning they may have to declare bankruptcy in the next few months.

Kent and Hampshire county councils said that they were facing budget deficits "of a scale that has never been seen before".

In a joint letter to the prime minister, Kent leader, Roger Gough, and Hampshire leader, Rob Humby, said “we cannot sit by and let two great counties sleepwalk into a financial disaster”.

The letter asked for urgent help as inflationary pressures and the increased burden in social care left them at "the cliff edge".