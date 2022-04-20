Council passes funding for police overtime as part of summer safety plan

Cincinnati's City Council voted unanimously today to give an additional $250,000 to the Cincinnati Police Department for officer overtime in anticipation of summer violence.

The money is part of the police department's "summer safety plan." Gun violence usually escalates during the summer months. This year has already seen more homicides during the first quarter of the year than any year since 2007.

Last year and 2020 were both record years for killings in Cincinnati.

For the past several years, the city has set aside extra money for police overtime. For instance, in 2020, the city designated $700,000 for this use.

The Enquirer asked interim Chief Teresa Theetge how the number for 2021 was chosen.

"We looked at what we currently have remaining and what we need to carry us through the end of the fiscal year, which is June 30," Theetge said.

This 2020 designation occurred later in the summer after the fiscal year turnover.

Councilman Scotty Johnson said the money is "really supplementing understaffing," which many industries including police and fire departments are dealing with.

Theetge said the overtime funds will be available to district commanders. Cincinnati has six police districts and each of the commanders analyzed crime data to determine specific places and times when more police are needed, Theetge said. She noted that those plans could change as crime trends shift.

The $250,000 came from American Rescue Plan money distributed to cities by the federal government for COVID-19 relief. Mayor Aftab Pureval said this money was originally designated for something that was deemed improper under the federal guidelines, so it was moved to the police department.

"We can't arrest ourselves out of this problem," Theetge said. "It's going to take police-community partnerships. If you see something say something. If you know of a youth experiencing trauma, call us."

Theetge listed some of the other ongoing initiatives to head off any rise in gun violence including:

An increase in uniformed and non-uniformed officers across the city.

Investment in the new Crime Gun Intelligence Center which brings together local officers with federal agents to combat gun violence.

Use of the "God Squad," a violence intervention team that responds to homicides in an attempt to stop retaliation.

Hiring a Crime Gun Intelligence Center Community Coordinator who will be tasked with educating the community about the mission of the center. This position is grant-funded.

The interim chief also highlighted a number of youth programs the department is continuing this summer including:

The summer cadet program allows youth to experience what it is like to be a police officer.

CITIcamp, Children in Trauma Intervention Camp, identifies you who may be at risk due to trauma and tries to give them tools to process that trauma and worth through it.

Camp Joy is a summer camp in which officers live with kids and get to know them.

There is a monthly support program and a longer six-week intervention program for youth who have been exposed to homicide and gun violence.

At Wednesday's City Council meeting, Johnson echoed Theetge's remarks: "It's more than the police. We need the community at the table. We need the community participating. We need the community to be a partner assisting us this summer."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Council passes funding for police overtime as part of summer safety plan