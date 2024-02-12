Council to vote on public toilets Uptown, restoring criminal penalties for public urination

Charlotte City Council will decide Monday whether to recriminalize several ordinances.

The ordinances address carrying an open container of alcohol, public defecation and urination, and engaging in lewd acts.

The city also wants to purchase two single-occupancy public toilets from a company called Portland Loo.

Each Portland Loo looks like a cage because it is purposely designed so that people do their business and get out, while also making it hard to vandalize or damage.

The city hopes to put two of them on county property in Uptown.

Each one costs $150,000, not including shipping, installation, or upgrades like adding an external handwashing station.

Staffers say the city also plans to increase outreach and resources for nonprofits that help people who are homeless.

