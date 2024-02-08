Council votes down elections ordinance

Feb. 7—OTTUMWA — In a fairly stunning turn of events from where they appeared to be three weeks ago, members of the Ottumwa City Council voted to defeat a proposed ordinance that would have reformed the city's election processes.

The first reading of the ordinance failed on a 3-2 split vote during Tuesday's meeting at Bridge View Center, with Cyan Bossou, Cara Galloway and Bill Hoffman Jr. all voting against it.

The result was in contrast to what seemed like a consensus at a work session Jan. 16 to eliminate the primary because of the high cost and low turnout. However, instead of tabling the item for a future agenda to gather more time for public input, council members simply voted it down despite wanting that input.

"I guess I have a little bit of trepidation with this, because I haven't really heard from the public on their thoughts and ideas," Galloway said. "I think that just knowing both sides helps us ensure we are making an informed decision."

The ordinance would have implemented Chapter 45 of Iowa Code, which does not require communities to have a primary or runoff. Instead, nominees who meet petition criteria (75 signatures) would all appear on one general election ballot and the top vote-getters would win the seats based on election results.

Chapter 45 would also save the city $10,000 or more to not run a primary election, which saw just 723 ballots cast out of 13,949 registered voters (5.2% of voters).

Yet, Hoffman Jr. had been on record as saying a primary "is not a cost the city needs to incur," and even minutes before the council voted, said he was in favor of removing the primary.

"But we should include the public and get them to weigh on it," he said. "That's the fair thing to do since they did put us up here."

Johnson said that is why there are three readings for an ordinance to pass, so the council and staff can get feedback regarding the ordinance.

"I personally think that sometimes doing away with the primary would also increase the number of people that would come to a general election," he said. "A lot of times, when people's candidates don't get through the primaries, they don't always end up going ahead and voting in the general election.

"And, having experienced it myself, there's a real short period between a primary and general election that leads to a very small window to campaign, and most people aren't going to want to spend money to get expensive signs until they know they've made it through the primary."

That argument didn't necessarily sway either Ashley Noreuil or Peg Lazio, who were inclined to have the council table the item to gather more feedback and information.

Noreuil, however, said removing the primary "is taking away resiliency in the election process."

"So if I were a voter and vote for the lowest vote-getter in the primary, you're taking away my ability to support my low vote-getter in the primary," she said. "Maybe I knew at the time they weren't a viable candidate, but this would be denying me the opportunity.

"But I'm not a zealot. I'm a pragmatist," Noreuil said. "My gut tells me ultimately it'd probably be wise to revoke the primary election, but I just think it needs to be done with more consideration."

Lazio was in favor of keeping the status quo, believing candidates in the primary and general election need to be in front of the public.

"When there is a primary and there's a lot of candidates, it helps citizens get to know the candidates and what their stances are on a variety of issues," she said. "Then the regular election comes, which gives the citizens an additional chance to get to know the candidates. We don't want the cost of a primary to be the deciding factor in how we select our elected representatives.

"We want the best candidates for our council, but you need to study the issue."

Council member Keith Caviness, who voted in favor of the reform, said it's incumbent on citizens to vote. He also has pointed out that those who run in the primary usually are successful in the general election.

"What we're doing (now) is spending another $10,000 to $12,000 to accomplish basically nothing. We're not denying anybody the opportunity to vote, and we're certainly not circumventing the system," he said. "The number of people running isn't diminished by eliminating the primary. The same number of people can run, whether it's 10 or 20, in the general election. I'm very disheartened to think the general public doesn't show up more than they have, specifically in a city election."

Similarly, council member Doug McAntire, who introduced the removal of the primary during the work session, said low turnout is among the many reasons the primary doesn't work.

"Poll workers are struggling to get volunteers, especially the younger generation, to come and help," he said. "Also, 5% voted in the primary and 8% in the general. So I think most of them spoke without speaking."

Although it's unclear how many communities have moved away from a primary election format, it appears to be an increasing number.

"This has been a pretty standard practice where people don't really see the benefit," Johnson said. "This isn't something new that Ottumwa has just come up with on its own. More and more have done away with primary elections."

