Councilman: Baltimore Police have ‘no solid plan’ for crime lab to handle fingerprint evidence

The Baltimore Police Department crime laboratory is confirming a backlog of more than 11,000 fingerprints collected from crime scenes, and said it will be another year before it can processing evidence from violent crimes in “real-time.”

Those disclosures were made in response to questions from City Councilman Mark Conway, following a report in The Baltimore Sun by a whistleblower in the crime lab who says he believes taxpayer money is being wasted as the crime lab collects evidence that it does not test.

Conway said he was concerned by the BPD’s response, which blamed resource problems on a triage plan that prioritizes the most violent crimes and declines all property crime samples.

“Violent crime creates the most horrifying headlines, but property crime is what wears on communities and prompts people to leave the city,” Conway said in a statement. “We need to have a better handle on processing and closing these cases, and I’m not confident we are fully addressing property crime right now.”

The department’s response, compiled by Kendall T. Jaeger, chief of the forensic science and evidence services unit, said the lab’s staffing has grown from 72 people in 2014 to 167 in 2019, but that they still have far below the staffing needed to handle the volume of evidence.

“Despite this increase in staffing, in order to have all units conducting analysis in ‘real time,’ the Division would ideally require nearly 300 people,” Jaeger wrote.

He said the latent print unit conducts 3,400 tests per year — three times the national average. Meanwhile, the police department solves 3.6% of reported property crime — a third of the national solve rate, according to data compiled by the police department.

Jaeger said the triage approach “provides prioritization, organization, and systemization into what had been, at best, a disorderly business process” previously. “While certainly not ideal, it is an industry accepted standard, which we stand by,” Jaeger wrote.

Story continues

Ken Phillips, who was recruited to be a supervisor in the fingerprint section of the lab, told The Sun that he was concerned about the backlog and felt officials were downplaying it. A recently retired fingerprint examiner said he agreed.

“If you had a burglary in your house the last three or four years, the chance of getting results is zero to none,” said Roy Michael Jones, a fingerprint analyst for more than 30 years who retired in frustration in 2019.

Phillips said in addition to the failure to analyze evidence from nonviolent crimes, there is a backlog of unprocessed evidence from thousands of cases that could help convict suspects or clear the wrongly accused. Mostly leftover from years ago, they include murders, rapes and carjacking cases, he said.

Conway said he plans to tour the lab and wants to explore potential solutions for increasing the processing of evidence. “This seems like a natural place where Baltimore could be leaning on our state and federal partners, as well those in surrounding counties,” he said.

Jaeger told Conway that the property crime evidence is still retained, and can be tested “if/when requested” but are by default placed into a “decline” category.

The BPD in its response also addressed problems flagged in the work of a firearms examiner, whose work over a 10-month period has been called into question. Jaeger said it was discovered that swabs collected by the examiner were “missing from at least three evidence packages and or were mislabeled or switched.”

Jaeger said the examiner had to be retrained in June 2020 “as a result of several corrective actions,” and was at that time trained in swabbing handguns for DNA evidence.

When the problem with his work was discovered in April, all swabbing of firearms was halted for four weeks to determine the extent of the problem.

“The consequences of allowing casework to continue without understanding the full impact of the error or continuing to offer the service without knowing the root cause could be catastrophic,” Jaeger wrote.

He said ultimately, the problem was limited to the one examiner, and that there has been no loss of evidence. “This was an excellent example of the laboratory’s quality assurance systems working,” he said.