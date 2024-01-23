Councilman Ted Gamble named Bloomfield's interim mayor

At-Large Councilman Ted Gamble was named Bloomfield's interim mayor on Monday night, replacing Michael Venezia who was elected to the New Jersey Assembly in November.

The motion to appoint Gamble was approved by a 4-2 vote at Monday's council meeting. The township will hold a special election at a later date to elect a new mayor.

Before Gamble's appointment, a motion to select First Ward Councilwoman Jenny Mundell as mayor was defeated by a 4-2 margin. Mundell was the top pick of the Bloomfield Democratic County Committee last week.

Ted Gamble

Gamble was sworn in following the vote and thanked the council. Gamble spoke highly of Mundell and about working with her many times in the past on the council.

"No matter who were take this position, we would continue to work together on behalf of Bloomfield... We love this town. It's our town," he said.

"I will dedicate myself to this position the same way I have been committed to my council position for the past seven years," he said

Gamble spoke of addressing environmental issues, including floodwater mitigation and solar projects.

The voting followed a lengthy public comment in which more residents spoke in favor of Mundell over Gamble.

Mundell posted a photo from her seat on the dais following the votes, thanking those who came out: "I felt your love HARD tonight and I know together, in the future, we can’t lose."

In an email shortly after, Mundell announced she will run for mayor in the special primary election in June, looking to become the first woman mayor of Bloomfield.

Venezia stepped down as Bloomfield's mayor on Jan. 8, a day before he was sworn in as a state assemblyman representing District 34. He had been the mayor of Bloomfield since 2014.

Democratic Committee controversy

Mundell received the majority of the votes last week from the Bloomfield Democratic County Committee, which met to put forth three candidates for the mayoral appointment. The committee's vote tally was:

Councilwoman Jenny Mundell - 41

Councilman Ted Gamble - 16

Nicole Williams - 2

Abstentions - 6

There was some controversy on social media following the Bloomfield Democratic Committee meeting.

Gamble accused the former mayor and Mundell in a Facebook post of trying to "subvert the process of filling a vacancy of Mayor by holding a straw poll. ... I find the attempt to distort the process upsetting and the narrative put forward by my colleagues deceptive."

Venezia responded in a post writing: "Ted Gamble has resorted to spreading misinformation directed at me and Jenny in an effort to ensure he wins an temporary title."

At Monday's meeting, Councilman Nicholas Joanow expressed concerns over the committee even holding a vote for the candidates.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Councilman Ted Gamble named Bloomfield NJ interim mayor