Councilman wants answers from Martin, Berger on tasing

Apr. 12—LIMA — A Lima council member says Lima Mayor David Berger and Police Chief Kevin Martin have some answering to do following a tasing incident early Sunday morning.

Police arrived at the Allentown Road Taco Bell around 12:20 a.m. in regards to a complaint about loud music in the parking lot. They confronted four young black men. One of them, identified as Jose Manuel Maldonado, was tased.

A video of the incident is making its rounds on various local Facebook groups, initiating a response from Fifth Ward Lima Councilor Jamie Dixon.

"After watching last night's video that took place, I must stand up and say something to it," Dixon said. "Many of our officers are not bad, but we do have a few bad apples in the bunch. ... After reviewing the video, I must say that was absurd behavior in which I witnessed. In that 13-minute video, I watched two of our officers entice and heighten the problem which could have been rectified by having a simple conversation. The sad part about it is two of the officers I worked closely with because they were former COP officers. Chief (Kevin) Martin, we've got some answering to do. Mayor (David) Berger, you've got some answering to do because this is not how we train our police officers."

Dixon asked, "When is enough, enough?" Parents, talk to your children. Educate your children. Parents, if your kid says the police officers are treating them wrong, it is your responsibility to make sure your babies file a public complaint," Dixon said.

Maldonado, on his Facebook page, gave his account of what happened.

"All I was doing is trying to do is give them my I.D., folks. They were trying to get us for a music complaint. Lima police department escalated all because I was trying to comply ... and they wanted to shoot me with their Taser. That's sad how this world is," Maldonado said.

Maldonado said that he and three others were arrested over the music complaint.

Story continues

"We were in a Toyota Tundra just banging my music, trying to chill, trying to relax, trying to eat some good old Taco Bell," Maldonado said.

He indicated in the video that he'll be in court at 2 p.m. on April 16.

The matter remains under investigation by Lima police. No other information was available Sunday night from the police.

Reach Sam Shriver at 567-242-0409.