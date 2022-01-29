Councilor accused of assault, no charges

Jan. 29—Norman Ward 3 city councilor Kelly Lynn has been accused of assaulting a woman at a bar on Jan. 23, although no charges were filed in connection with the incident.

A letter submitted by a woman named Sally Little, 66, to the mayor and city council accused Lynn of lunging at her when she tried to shake his hand, grabbing her by the hair and clothes and dragging her toward the door of a restaurant. She also accused Lynn of calling her an "ignorant f—ing psycho b---" while the two were discussing who she would vote for in the upcoming mayoral election before the alleged assault.

The letter and a corresponding police report do not say if Lynn was drunk at the time of the alleged assault.

Little has been active in Norman politics — in 2016, she applied to a selection committee tasked to fill a Ward 5 seat vacancy.

Norman police on the evening of Jan. 23 took a report of a battery and an assault and battery at Louie's Grill & Bar, 3750 W. Robinson St., where two anonymous sources say the incident took place. Police did not physically respond to the area, NPD spokesperson Sarah Jensen said.

Names are redacted from the police report because the officers did not arrest anyone, Jensen said.

The reporting officer said "minor injuries were reported" from the incident. Police investigated and presented the evidence to the Cleveland County District Attorney's office, which chose to not file charges.

Allegations

In the letter, Little accused Lynn of telling her to "shut up" after she told him who she was voting for in the mayoral race when he asked. She said she was called names that she had never been called in her life.

She said when she tried to leave, she extended her hand with the intention of asking Lynn if they could "agree to disagree," at which he moved at her quickly with his arms raised.

Little wrote that she threw a lime from a glass at Lynn when he came at her. She said he then grabbed her by her "shoulder, hair and clothing and yanked backwards and dragged and shoved toward the door" as he screamed "get the f— out."

Story continues

She said management then escorted Lynn out of the restaurant and wouldn't let her leave until the parking lot was safe.

Little said she needed medical attention for pulled muscles in her ribs from the incident.

"Due to the fact that the DA is not taking the case, I am fearful that this will happen again," she said in the letter. "Mr. Lynn received no punishment and is able to continue behaving in this manner while representing the city of Norman, as an elected official."

Three sources of information about the incident were submitted to the Transcript by members of the public who were at the bar Sunday and Thursday. All three individuals who provided the material asked to remain anonymous.

A text message from a customer in the bar Sunday night stated that Lynn grabbed a female customer, who then started screaming that she was being assaulted.

The Transcript obtained a video from a person who was in the bar Thursday night. The individual recorded patrons who said they were there Sunday night and reenacted Lynn grabbing the woman. Bystanders stepped in and said Lynn declared that he was a councilman and was going to press charges against her.

The Transcript spoke to the person who filmed the video Thursday and another person on the recording who spoke to the patrons about the incident.

Lynn's, mayor's response

When asked for a comment about the incident, Lynn said in a statement to the Transcript that he did not know the woman and the claim was unsubstantiated by investigators.

"I refer you to the NPD that fully investigated the claims, presented it to the DA and it was declined for any further action because the claims were uncorroborated by independent witnesses," he wrote. "I did not pursue charges against the individual, which I do not even know her name."

Mayor Breea Clark said to her knowledge, such an incident was a first on the Norman City Council.

"We're continuing to decide how to proceed, because this is the first time we've had to deal with something like this," she said. "I want to make sure that we take proper actions to address these allegations, but also if Councilmember Lynn needs some sort of help. We just need to make sure that we're taking our time to address it as effectively as possible."

Mindy Wood covers City Hall news and notable court cases for The Transcript. Reach her at mwood@normantranscript.com or 405-416-4420.