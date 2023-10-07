Councilperson calls on mayor, police chief and council president to resign after K-9s death
The Derry Borough community continues to demand answers after Derry Borough K-9 Officer Smoke was put down in August.
The Derry Borough community continues to demand answers after Derry Borough K-9 Officer Smoke was put down in August.
Looking to emulate some of pop culture's most glamorous, witchy women? This fall-friendly aesthetic may be for you. The post What’s the trending ‘bimbo vampire’ aesthetic all about? appeared first on In The Know.
By the time Bryson Stott hit a grand slam to put the Phillies up 7-0 on Wednesday, Citizens Bank Park felt more like a party than a contest.
Regent co-founder and CEO Billy Thalheimer, who previously worked at Aurora Flight Sciences, has looked to maritime — and more specifically, electric seagliders — for the answer to these two challenges. "How can we do something that's all electric and sustainable in that 50 up to hundreds of miles range and deal with the certification side?" Thalheimer told TechCrunch in a recent interview. Importantly, a seaglider is a class of vehicle called a wing-in-ground effect vehicle, or WIG, which internationally and domestically is under maritime jurisdiction.
The company sent its first two prototype satellites into space on Friday as part of Project Kuiper, its answer to SpaceX’s Starlink service.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Hiring in the accommodations industry is one of the remaining holdouts in bringing the labor market all the way back to its pre-pandemic condition.
The AI industry is progressing at a terrifying pace, but no amount of training will ever prepare an AI model to stop people from making it generate images of pregnant Sonic the Hedgehog. Both Meta and Microsoft’s AI image generators went viral this week for responding to prompts like “Karl marx large breasts” and fictional characters doing 9/11. It’s powered by Llama 2, Meta’s new collection of AI models that the company claims is as “helpful” as ChatGPT, and Emu, Meta’s foundational model for image generation.
"People hating are probably in a crazy amount of debt all over a piece of jewelry..."
The US economy added almost twice the number of jobs expected in September, while the unemployment rate was steady.
U.K.-based Lyca Mobile has confirmed intruders accessed customers’ personal information after breaking into its systems. Lyca Mobile, the London-headquartered mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) that piggybacks off network operator EE’s infrastructure, said earlier this week that it had been the target of a cyberattack which caused widespread disruption for millions of its customers, except those based in the United States, Australia, Ukraine and Tunisia. In an update published on Friday, Lyca Mobile said that it first detected the incident on September 30 and took “immediate action to contain the incident,” such as isolating and shutting down compromised systems.
Y Combinator continues to change shape under CEO Garry Tan, a founder-turned-investor and online influencer. While Tan and his colleagues have attracted media attention lately for quarrelsome social media posts that take on rivals and San Francisco city officials, Tan has more quietly been turning the dials inside the popular accelerator program since taking it over in January. Now, Tan is bringing aboard some new lieutenants to help him run the sprawling organization.
The week of Oct. 2, 2023, began with the surprising news that a government shutdown had been averted over the weekend at the last moment. That development was quickly overshadowed by the fight among House Republicans over whether to depose their leader for reaching a solution.
Netflix has "not succeeded" in scaling up its business in India despite the global streaming giant consistently lowering the subscription costs in the country, analysts at AllianceBernstein wrote in a report to clients Thursday. The U.S. streamer has about 6.5 million subscribers in India, compared to Prime Video's 20 million in the South Asian market, the analysts wrote. Disney+ Hotstar continues to dominate the market with over 40 million subscribers.
Week 5 is here and it's got some blockbusters. Continuing our weekly fantasy viewer guide, Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don identify which games to binge, stream and skip this Sunday.
Tuesday’s ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was a remarkable moment in American politics — and the next several weeks could be just as wild.
The answer is, of course, robot learning. Walk into nearly any robotics research lab these days and you will find teams working on tackling the issue. Rather, building more complex and capable systems will almost certainly involve a combination of solutions.
The next-generation Nissan Armada, known overseas as the Patrol, is testing on U.S. soil. Expect a bigger SUV with a turbocharged six-cylinder engine.
We have some fun matchups ahead with the schools out West now in the mix.
Likewise, the company behind an app that can recommend your next TV binge, movie to watch, podcast to stream or book to read, is out today with its own entertainment-focused AI companion, Pix. Built using a combination of Likewise's own customer data and technology from partner OpenAI, Pix can make entertainment recommendations and answer other questions via text message or email, or by communicating with Pix within the Pix mobile app, website or even by speaking to Pix's TV app using a voice remote. Founded in 2017 by former Microsoft communications chief Larry Cohen with financial backing from Bill Gates, the recommendations startup aims to offer an easy way for people to discover new TV shows, movies, books, podcasts and more, as well as follow other users and make lists of their favorites to share.
This is where Cobre comes in. The Colombia-based startup developed a corporate treasury platform to give chief financial officers more visibility and control over their company’s financial transactions, specifically, to centralize, digitize and automate their payment processes. Cobre’s is a two-pronged approach: First is the enterprise software that centralizes payment initiation and reconciliation for finance teams across the region.