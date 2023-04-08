Councils scrapping building targets will make housing crisis 'even worse'

A builder passes through a residential property construction site in Surrey - Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Britain's housing crisis will become even worse as councils scrap house building targets in a move criticised as giving in to "nimbyism", developers have warned.

Some 55 local authorities, including Surrey Heath – the constituency of Housing Secretary Michael Gove – have dropped their targets for new home building, according to research.

It follows Mr Gove's decision to scrap a mandatory target of 300,000 new homes a year in December, in the wake of concerns from backbench MPs about the effect on local communities.

Worries over building on greenbelt land, budget cuts and decisions to delay until local elections in May were among reasons for the councils holding or ditching their plans.

It comes as the number of housing projects granted planning permission in the last three months of last year fell to the lowest levels since at least 2006.

The Home Builders Federation (HBF), which collated the figures on the number of councils scrapping their building targets, said the Government and local councils were giving in to the "nimby wing of the Conservative party.”

Stewart Baseley, Executive Chairman of HBF said: “The collapse in planning permissions is a direct result of the Government’s increasingly anti-development policies and an overall negative stance on home building. We fear this may just be the start.

“This short-term thinking might be clever politics but its social and economic consequences will be felt for decades. The impact will be immediate and acute with even fewer young people being able to access decent, affordable and energy efficient housing, hundreds of thousands of jobs will go and local economies up and down the country will lose billions.”

Home builders are facing a raft of challenges to new projects including rules from Natural England which aim to cut river pollution and which make building impossible in some areas of the country.

Property firms are also concerned about changes to planning laws which will allow locals to oppose the development of new sites.

The HBF has estimated growing red tape could mean house building drops to 122,000 homes per year, which it says would hit jobs and the country’s economic growth and take building to the lowest rates since the Second World War.

It blamed “a hostile political attitude towards building” for the potential slowdown in a report on the health of the industry published in February.

The term "nimby", standing for "not in my back yard", emerged in the 1970s amid resistance to large-scale nuclear power projects, but it became an epithet for anyone resisting small changes in their local environment, ignoring outside demands for improvements such as housing and airports.

A Government spokesman said it did not recognise the figures on local plans.

"We remain committed to delivering 300,000 new homes per year and we are investing £11.5bn to build the affordable, quality homes this country needs. Some 232,820 new homes were built last year, the third highest rate for the last 30 years.

"The proposed changes to the planning system are designed to support areas to get more local plans in place and deliver more housing. They will stop communities being exposed to development by appeal, where developers push new sites through the system before they have built out existing permissions," she said.