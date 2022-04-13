Councilwoman Prebble Ramswell expected to take plea deal Thursday. Look back on the case.

DESTIN — Suspended City Councilwoman Prebble Ramswell is scheduled to appear in Okaloosa County Circuit Court on Thursday, where it is anticipated she will accept terms of a plea deal that will resolve criminal charges filed against her last October.

"We're trying to resolve it. We're down to the little details. We're anticipating getting it resolved. I don't know if we will," said Greg Anchors, the county's chief assistant state attorney.

A pre-trial conference that had been slated for Monday was canceled to give the two sides in the case three more days to negotiate, Anchors said.

Prebble Ramswell

Ramswell faces charges of official misconduct, violating public records laws, battery on a law enforcement officer and obstructing service of a search warrant. The official misconduct and battery charges are felonies.

Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Ramswell from office indefinitely about a month after her Oct. 8 arrest. At that time, she was serving in the third year of her second four-year term on the Destin City Council.

More from Destin City Council: 'City center' for festivals, sporting events coming to Destin? City Council exploring the idea.

Background on this story: Prebble Ramswell criminal case: Will the suspended Destin city councilwoman take plea deal?

Ramswell was initially charged with battery and obstruction when she scuffled with sheriff's deputies and investigators from the State Attorney's Office who had entered her home to serve a search warrant.

The arrest report states that when lawmen arrived at Ramswell's home on Country Club Drive her husband refused them entry and physically obstructed their efforts to get into the house. Anthony Ramswell was detained, placed in handcuffs and suffered a laceration to his forehead while struggling with investigators.

Prebble Ramswell was found in the backyard and notified a search warrant was being served, the report states. She ignored officer instructions and made her way to the foyer of the home, where her husband had been detained.

Story continues

She "became extremely agitated" when a deputy tried to photograph the injury to her husband's head," the report said.

Efforts to detain Ramswell and place her in handcuffs would ultimately involve all three law officers at the scene, the arrest report said. During the struggle, Ramswell was pinned against the stairs of the home and "used her right leg and foot to horse kick" one of the investigators.

The arrest occurred on the same day Circuit Judge William Stone signed an arrest warrant for Ramswell in the public records case that had led to authorization of the search of her home.

An arrest report turned over to the Clerk of Court when formal charges were filed Oct. 11 states that Joe Winkeler, who is involved in a Norriego Point development project for Pointe Mezzanine LLC, had come to the State Attorneys Office in June with evidence that Ramswell was communicating with a local activist named Gene Earley.

Earley and Ramswell were outspoken critics of some aspects of the Pointe Mezzanine development.

Prebble Ramswell, City of Destin Councilmember .

In December 2020, Pointe Mezzanine LLC, which lists Robert Guidry as its managing partner, filed a lawsuit against Earley seeking damages for his "repeated and ongoing disparagement of Pointe Mezzanine LLC and Pointe Resort LLC." That litigation is still pending.

During the course of the lawsuit against Earley, Winkeler had uncovered evidence that Ramswell failed to turn over as public records communications between herself and Earley that, as a City Council member, state law required her to provide, the State Attorney's Office alleged.

Ramswell and Earley were discussing issues of land development, municipal permitting approval and zoning of property that had either been voted on or were due to be voted on by the Destin City Council, Ramswell's arrest documents said.

"Her conversations involved specific, actionable intent," it said. And "were a matter of public business."

A search of Ramswell's phone, confiscated during the service of the search warrant, provided "verification regarding the alleged communication between Ramswell and Earley," the arrest documents said.

Destin Councilwoman Prebble Ramswell was present at Monday nightÕs meeting but abstained from voting on the Pointe Mezzanine docking facility on Holiday Isle issue when it came before the council. The council voted 4-1 to approve a major development order, major subdivision, marine construction permit and Gulf Shore Drive extension construction agreement related to the project.

An affidavit filed when the arrest was made points out that the city had taken steps in November 2019 to strengthen its policies and procedures regarding public records, including creating requirements that officials either use city-issued cellphones when conducting public business or immediately forward city business communications to city files.

It accuses Ramswell, who had voted in favor of implementing the new policies, of consciously violating the phone policy.

The changes were deemed necessary following the settlement of a 2019 lawsuit filed by Pointe Mezzanine alleging the city was violating Florida's Sunshine Law.

As the lawsuit progressed, it was revealed that Destin Mayor Gary Jarvis had violated public records law by failing to turn over to Pointe Mezzanine text messages he'd sent to Winkeler.

Jarvis, who unlike Ramswell had been supportive of the Pointe Mezzanine project, said he thought since Winkeler worked for the company, the records requested already would have been in the hands of its attorneys.

The State Attorney's Office investigator who sought charges against Ramswell noted in his report that he believed she had knowledge of the State Attorney's Office position regarding private texts or emails being considered public record because she'd received a letter in September 2020 notifying her that no charges would be filed against Jarvis.

"During January and February of 2020 Mayor Jarvis sent several emails encouraging people to use his private email address to discuss city business. He indicated in those emails that the purpose of using the private email account was to prevent those emails from becoming a public record," the letter to Ramswell said.

The letter states that while Jarvis may have had the intent to violate the public records law, no records were uncovered to show that any violations occurred as a result of his actions and, for that reason "there is insufficient evidence to establish that a crime was committed."

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Destin City Councilwoman Prebble Ramswell expected to take plea deal