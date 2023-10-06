Counselor with youth advocate group accused by police of having sex with teen client

A licensed social worker who worked with youth as a counselor is accused by Columbus police of engaging in sexual conduct with a 13-year-old client.

Payton Shires, 24, of Mount Sterling, Madison County, has been charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. She was taken into custody without incident on Friday.

Columbus police said Shires had previously been employed by the National Youth Advocate Program (NYAP), which has offices on South High Street in the Brewery District. The NYAP helps provide counseling and social work for families that are involved in the foster care system or need advocacy in other ways.

According to court records, a woman called police on Sept. 27 after finding text messages on her 13-year-old son's cellphone between him and Shires. The woman believed "something inappropriate was happening between her son and Ms. Shires after seeing messages asking if he had deleted the videos and asking if his mom had seen the videos or messages."

The teen's cellphone was turned over to police and a forensic evaluation of the phone was conducted.

According to court records, police found a video on the phone of the teen and Shires engaging in sexual conduct. Detectives spoke with the teen, who reportedly admitted to having sex with Shires on multiple occasions in September 2023 at various locations in Columbus.

On Thursday, police did a controlled, recorded, three-way phone call between the teen's mother and Shires. During that call, according to court records, Shires admitted to the teen's mom that she had engaged in sexual conduct with him.

"We have a nonnegotiable commitment to do what is best for children, youth and their families and have an abiding faith that every person has an innate ability to learn, grow and develop," the NYAP says on its website. "We provide opportunities and resources to youth and families through our innovative programs and services, and we strongly support and offer guidance to our dedicated foster parents."

Shires is scheduled to have her first court appearance on Saturday morning in Franklin County Municipal Court. Additional charges could be added at a later date.

