Count continues in Nevada and Arizona. What we know about remaining races: live updates

Ballots are still being tallied in key states, leaving blockbuster races undecided and the balance of Congress unknown days after Tuesday's midterm elections.

What is the balance of Congress looking like?: Democrats breathed a sigh of relief by avoiding overwhelming losses (as some had predicted) though Republicans are still on track to take the House. But it's the Senate that's closer.

What big races are we waiting on?: All eyes are on Nevada and Arizona where ballots are still being counted in crucial Senate races that could determine whether Democrats hold on to Senate control. Dozens of House races still don't have resolutions, including a nail-biter in GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert's Colorado district. A handful of governor contests, including in Arizona where Trump-endorsed Kari Lake trails Democrat Katie Hobbs, are to-be-determined as well.

Alaska and Georgia Senate outcomes will have to wait: If Republicans win one of the Senate contests in Nevada and Arizona, it will all come down to Georgia, where Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Trump-backed Republican challenger Herschel Walker will face off in a runoff Dec. 6. A Republican v. Republican match-up in Alaska between Trump-backed Kelly Tshibaka and Sen. Lisa Murkowski is heading to another count.

Here's the latest:

The Republican 'red wave' foundered nationally, but in Iowa it swept away Democrats

A red wave may not have materialized across the country, but it flooded Iowa in the midterm elections, washing away nearly every Democrat in its path and giving Republicans almost total control of state government.

Republican operatives credit Gov. Kim Reynolds with generating enough enthusiasm to help pull down-ballot candidates to victory, in some cases toppling longtime incumbents – even as the national success they’d been expecting evaporated.

Reynolds claimed a decisive win, even as Democrats in numerous other states made gains in governors’ races. Sen Chuck Grassley won reelection by double digits. Republicans held three congressional seats and flipped a fourth. They bounced state Attorney General Tom Miller and state Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald, two Democrats who hold the record as the nation's longest-serving politicians in those roles. And Republicans grew their already substantial majorities in the Legislature.

– Brianne Pfannenstiel, Des Moines Register

In an election destined for the GOP, swing voters in PA decided otherwise

If there’s anywhere that reflects what happened for Republicans in Tuesday's midterm elections, it’s Northampton County, a bellwether in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

Conversations with dozens of voters told USA TODAY the story of why. For many, it was distaste for former President Donald Trump and wariness of a Republican party many feel has moved too far to the right.

Inflation was seen as the tailwind for Republicans to quickly reclaim control of Congress and for voters to offer a rebuke of President Joe Biden. In Easton, the seat of Northampton County, where the median income is less than $40,000, inflation wasn’t the magic bullet. Instead, it was democracy.

– Candy Woodall, Megan Smith and Ken Tran

Trump unloads on fellow Republican Ron DeSantis, a likely 2024 foe

As former President Trump plans a likely 2024 presidential run, he has been laser-focused in the past week on his biggest Republican rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who won a landslide election Tuesday night to win a second term as Florida governor. DeSantis is widely viewed as a top 2024 Republican presidential candidate.

It was last Saturday when Trump first jabbed and poked at DeSantis with a less than flattering nickname during a 2022 midterm elections rally in Pennsylvania. Trump has not slowed down.

The latest installment came Thursday when Trump unloaded on Truth Social with litany of attacks, saying his endorsement of DeSantis in the 2018 Republican gubernatorial primary launched his political career and that DeSantis is "an average REPUBLICAN Governor with great Public Relations."

– Sergio Bustos, USA TODAY Network - Florida

Katie Hobbs grows lead over Kari Lake in Arizona's governor's race

Katie Hobbs, Arizona's Democratic nominee for governor, saw slight growth in her advantage over her Republican challenger Thursday, though the number of votes left to count was so significant it promised further seesawing in the race's margins.

Hobbs, the secretary of state and a former lawmaker, saw a large lead of more than 180,000 votes when initial counts were posted Tuesday night. That dwindled to a few thousand over GOP challenger and former television news anchor Kari Lake early Wednesday morning, but widened slightly later that evening.

She widened the gap by Thursday evening, to just over 1 percentage point, as counties continued reporting early vote counts, including a big batch in Maricopa County.

– Stacey Barchenger, Arizona Republic

Democrats pad narrow leads in Arizona

PHOENIX – Democrats padded their narrow leads in key Arizona contests on Thursday, but the races for U.S. Senate and governor were still too early to call with about a fifth of the total ballots left to be counted.

Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly led Republican Blake Masters by 5.6 percentage points, while Democrat Katie Hobbs had a much tighter lead of 1.4 points against Republican Kari Lake in the governor’s race. Democrats also led in the races for secretary of state and attorney general.

Election officials in Maricopa County, which includes metro Phoenix and more than 60% of voters, expected to begin reporting results Friday from a crucial group of ballots – nearly 300,000 mail ballots that were returned on Election Day. That group has swung wildly in recent election cycles, from strongly Democratic in the 2018 midterms to strongly Republican in 2020.

– Jonathan J. Cooper, Associated Press

Alaska Senate race appears to be headed for second count

With 100% of precincts reporting in Alaska, neither Sen. Lisa Murkowski or Trump-backed Republican challenger Kelly Tshibaka got more than 50 % of the votes.

That means the ballots will be counted again with the lowest vote-getter eliminated and votes redistributed to the remaining candidates based on order or preference from ballots cast Tuesday, according to the state’s ranked-choice voting system. The process gets repeated until someone gets more than 50%.

After the first round, Murkowski got 42.84%, while Tshibaka had 44.22%.

– Donovan Slack

Election adjudicators observe ballot tabulation inside the Maricopa County Recorders Office on Thursday in Phoenix.

Georgia runoff election: Will President Joe Biden campaign for Sen. Raphael Warnock?

President Joe Biden stayed clear of Georgia leading up to Tuesday’s midterm elections, sending in former President Barack Obama to rally supporters for Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Now that the Georgia Senate race will be decided in a December runoff election, will Biden campaign for Warnock?

"The president will do whatever Sen. Warnock needs him to do to help him win,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday.

Biden had an unexpectedly good night Tuesday, when Republicans failed to deliver a knock-out blow. Control of Congress is still up in the air.

But Biden’s approval rating, including in Georgia, is low. And Warnock has declined to say whether Biden should run for a second term.

– Maureen Groppe

Newly elected Republican: 'Would like to see the party move forward' from Trump

Republican Rep.-elect Mike Lawler, who narrowly defeated Democratic campaign committee chair Sean Patrick Maloney in the race to represent New York’s 17th Congressional District, told CNN on Thursday morning that he would like to see the Republican party move forward from former President Donald Trump.

When asked if Trump was responsible for the lack of a "red wave" on Tuesday, Lawler said there needs to be more focus on issues than personalities and that the party moving in a different direction “is a good thing, not a bad thing.”

“I would like to see the party move forward,” he said. “I think any time you are focused on the future, you can't so much go to the past.”

– Rachel Looker

