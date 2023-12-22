Count yourself lucky you’re not spending Christmas at Sandringham

Look, it’s an ordeal whatever family you’re in. If you haven’t had an argument yet, you almost certainly will do shortly when someone – a teenager or your least favourite brother-in-law – “borrows” your phone charger. Here’s my most festive tip for the next few days: write your initials on your charger in marker pen and then there can be no confusion over whose is whose.

I suspect even at Sandringham there may be a few bickery moments, since there are more of them gathering there than for some years. The Queen’s children and grandchildren – Tom Parker-Bowles, his sister Laura Lopes, and their various children – are decamping to Norfolk for the first time, and there have already been reports that this has “disgruntled” a few staff. “They have been told to give up their rooms to accommodate the visitors and rough it in smaller quarters and even share rooms,” reported one anonymous source. “And if anyone steals anyone else’s phone charger without asking there may well be a murder.”

Only joking. They didn’t say the last bit. But isn’t it uniting to know that the Royal family, like many of us, will be cramming themselves into the family home and having the odd row this weekend. Even if that family home is a bit bigger than most of ours. (“Ugliest house in Britain,” a Norfolk grandee once thundered to me about the Victorian pile, wonderfully described by Pevsner as “frenetic Jacobean”.)

I’ve visited the place a few times – unfortunately as a paying visitor rather than an invitee, so far anyway – and been fascinated by Christmases there ever since spotting a certain cushion in the drawing room. It was one of those cushions embroidered with a slogan. You know the sort. “Only dogs on this sofa” or “Happiness is an elasticated waist”.

Sandringham has been the Royal family's residence since 1870 - Getty Images

At Sandringham, the cushion that caught my eye was shooting-themed and read “Good shots never grow old, they just pick up fewer birds”. I tittered to myself that such a thing would be found in a Royal residence whereupon a hovering member of staff sidled up. “That was given to the Duke of Edinburgh by Prince Harry one Christmas,” he told me proudly, which I immediately noted down with great pleasure and have remembered ever since.

One of the Christmas rules at Sandringham is that they all give one another silly presents, you see. No nice cashmere or bath oil for them. Instead, cushions with slogans across them, bath hats and novelty slippers (they open these on Christmas Eve, which most people say is a German tradition inherited from Prince Albert, but is presumably also because the poor things have quite an action-packed schedule the following day).

They’re mostly items which would be quite annoying to pack into your suitcase and take home afterwards but it’s the thought and all that. In 2017, during her first Sandringham Christmas, the Duchess of Sussex gave Prince William a spoon with the words “cereal killer” engraved on it, which was presumably a joke then and now seems vaguely threatening. But I do like the sound of a pepper mill with a light on the end of it, which Princess Anne once gave her father for summer barbecues in the dusk.

Prince William and Princess Kate attend the Royal Christmas Day service with their children George, Charlotte and Louis in December 2022 - UK Press via Getty

It’s pretty barking from start to finish up there, though. The other detail I like very much is that members of the Royal family have traditionally arrived for Christmas at Sandringham in order of precedence – the least senior first and the most senior last. Because nothing calms down simmering family tensions faster than telling a sibling that they need to catch an earlier train and get home before you on the basis that they’re less important.

The wardrobe demands are also pretty arduous. Black tie on Christmas Eve; posh frocks and suits for church the next day; some sort of tweed and thick socks for shooting on Boxing Day. Fergie once let slip that she’d had to change seven times between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and I don’t suppose one of those outfits was a stretchy pair of leggings and an old jersey. They need tiaras, too, which is just the sort of thing I’d forget as I leave London. Presents, check. Gumboots, check. Small child’s favourite toy, check. So why the nagging sense that I’ve left something behind? Tiara! Rats! Sorry, everyone, back on the South Circular we go.

And the food! I appreciate all families have their own Christmas traditions (my father and step-mother, on the years when it’s just them for Christmas, rather wonderfully kick off with caviar and vodka for breakfast), but while elements of the Sandringham menu sound normal (turkey; Christmas pudding), others are more alarming. Imagine, for instance, that it’s Christmas Day evening and you want to sit on the sofa with a tub of Quality Streets and squabble about what to watch on telly.

In North Norfolk, meanwhile, according to a Royal chef, a buffet that includes stuffed boar’s head and tongue is being laid out for anyone who’s still a bit peckish. Although this is perhaps an improvement on an old Sandringham menu I discovered published by a newspaper in 1913, which declared that the Royals’ dinner would include “famous” roast cygnet from the Thames. Call me unadventurous, but I think I’d prefer an orange creme.

Of course if you’re desperate for Christmas at Sandringham and can’t see yourself marrying any of the single ones, there is an easier way. Simply get in the car and drive there on Christmas morning, as Mum and I did a few years ago. The professionals arrive early with fold-out chairs and thermoses, so we hovered behind them and gratefully accepted proffered sweeties when they were passed back.

It was quite chilly and there was a hairy moment when one woman’s dog threatened to run out and tangle itself around the ankles of the Royals as they started marching towards us. But it was also a jolly morning which got me out of peeling a single potato, and we returned to the house we’d rented nearby to find my sister had laid the table and popped the turkey in without any dispute about cooking time. Wherever you are this year, may your Christmas be similarly blessed.

