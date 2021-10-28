China Junk Bonds Drop; Coupon Deadline Looms: Evergrande Update

Sofia Horta e Costa
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Focus is turning to whether China Evergrande Group will stave off default again this week, as creditors prepare to negotiate a debt restructuring that would rank among the largest ever in China.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The developer is due to pay a $45.17 million bond coupon originally due Sept. 29 by Friday, when a 30-day grace period expires. Evergrande last week avoided default on a larger interest payment by wiring the funds days before a Saturday deadline. It still has $19.2 billion in outstanding dollar bonds and more than $300 billion in liabilities.

Failure to pay may trigger cross defaults on some of the company’s notes. China has this week urged developers to make payments on their offshore bonds, and asked Evergrande’s billionaire founder Hui Ka Yan to tap his personal wealth to help solve the company’s deepening debt crisis.

Prices for China high-yield dollar bonds fell as much as 1 cent on the dollar Thursday, according to traders. China’s central bank injected liquidity into the banking system for a seventh day.

Advisers representing Evergrande and a group of its offshore bondholders have signed non-disclosure agreements in preparation for potential talks, people familiar with the matter said. Creditors have been trying to engage with Evergrande since mid-September, sending letters asking for information about the company’s situation and seeking assurances that management won’t sell offshore assets while debt solutions are being discussed.

Key Developments:

  • Advisers to Evergrande, Bondholders Take Step Toward Debt Talks

  • Evergrande Founder Collected Billions in Dividends Before Crisis

  • How China Is Putting a Property Tax on Homes, and Why: QuickTake

  • Why China’s Developers Have So Much Dollar Debt: QuickTake

  • Bulls Pile Into China’s Markets Just as Risks Start to Multiply

  • China Urges Builders to Pay Debts After Shock Default Hurt Trust

  • China Urges Evergrande’s Hui to Pay Debt With His Own Wealth

  • China’s Housing Policies Threaten Developers’ Business Models

Shares Drop as Markets Open (9:30 a.m. H.K.)

Evergrande shares dropped as much as 3.5% Thursday, while those of another distressed developer Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. sank 16% to a record intraday low after its debt rating was cut. Kaisa is notable for being the first Chinese developer to default on a dollar bond, back in 2015. Its note due 2024 fell 1.3 cents on the dollar on Thursday.

Central Bank Injects Funds (9:25 a.m. HK)

The People’s Bank of China offered a net 100 billion yuan ($15.6 billion) in short-term funding to banks on Thursday. The central bank has now injected a net 850 billion yuan into the financial system over seven days, reversing a trend where it was draining liquidity earlier in October.

Fitch, S&P Downgrade Kaisa (8 a.m. HK)

Kaisa was downgraded two notches by S&P and Fitch to CCC+ from B on Wednesday, with both credit assessors warning about the Chinese developer’s ability to refinance dollar bonds maturing through 2022. Moody’s Investors Service last week cut the firm to B2 from B1.

Bulls Pile Into China’s Markets (4 a.m. HK)

Being bullish on Chinese financial markets is becoming the consensus. This month alone, brokerages including HSBC Holdings Plc, Nomura Holdings Inc. and UBS Group AG turned positive on Chinese stocks, citing reasons including cheap valuations and a receding fear of regulation from Beijing.

Asset managers BlackRock Inc. and Fidelity International Ltd. are buyers, while Morgan Stanley recommended owning the nation’s speculative-grade debt because prices had fallen too far. Betting on a strengthening yuan is a no-brainer to many currency analysts.

Evergrande, Bondholder Advisers Take Step Toward Talks (4 p.m. NY)

Company advisers Houlihan Lokey Inc. and Admiralty Harbour Capital, along with offshore bondholder advisers Moelis & Co. and Kirkland & Ellis, signed non-disclosure agreements in preparation for potential talks, people familiar with the matter said.

The ad hoc bondholder group’s advisers are seeking to exchange information with the company, including the status of various projects, liquidity and asset valuation, after earlier outreach attempts were rebuffed, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private.

Why China’s Developers Have So Much Dollar Debt

With concern about Evergrande rippling through markets, a look at why Chinese real estate firms are so indebted: developers’ debt has piled up, with annual dollar-bond sales surging from $675 million in 2009 to $64.7 billion in 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

A rapid expansion of China’s property sector led to large funding needs. In addition to bank loans, developers turned to the vast pool of money in the global dollar-bond market, which was hungry for higher yields.

Evergrande Deadlines:

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Australian supermarkets form 'task force' to tackle pallet shortage

    Australia's two largest supermarket operators have formed a "task force" to solve a shortage of delivery pallets, the No. 2 grocery chain said on Thursday, the strongest sign of the sector's exposure to supply chain problems gripping the world. Coles Group Ltd CEO Steven Cain said the company and larger rival Woolworths Group Ltd had joined industry body the Australian Food and Grocery Council (AFGC) to address a shortage of the wooden crates, linked to a lack of raw material and extended lockdowns. Meanwhile, the cities of Sydney and Melbourne, home to 40% of Australia's 25 million people, have been in months-long lockdowns, causing freight stoppages.

  • Covid Hit at Least 59,000 Meat Workers in Early Pandemic, Report Says

    (Bloomberg) -- At least 59,000 meatpacking workers contracted the coronavirus in the first year of the pandemic as the virus rapidly spread in plants’ cramped conditions, according to internal documents from five major meat conglomerates obtained by a U.S. House subcommittee investigating the coronavirus response.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Ove

  • Why Marqeta Stock Paid the Bills on Wednesday

    Shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) charged sharply higher Wednesday, jumping as much as 18.1%. Marqeta revealed in a press release today that it will underpin "new innovative commercial card products for Bill.com's financial institution customers." Bill.com provides cloud-based software to help simplify and automate back-office financial processes for small- and medium-sized businesses, so this could represent a lucrative opportunity.

  • BOJ cuts growth, price forecasts; keeps policy steady

    The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Thursday and slashed this year's inflation forecast in a sign that it has no intention any time soon of following other central banks in preparing an exit from crisis-mode policies. The nine-member board also cut this year's growth forecast but maintained its assessment that the world's third-largest economy was headed for a moderate recovery. "Japan's economy remains in a severe state but is recovering as a trend," the BOJ said in a quarterly report on the economic and price outlook.

  • Evergrande crisis: a third of China's developers may face pressure with US$84 billion in debt maturing by end of 2022, S&P warns

    A third of China's property developers could see their liquidity "acutely strained" in the worst case scenario as weaker sentiment and new government regulations weigh on their funding sources, with a "real" risk of default as some US$84 billion in debt is set to mature by the end of next year, according to S&P Global Ratings. The credit rating company said that more than half of its rated portfolio of Chinese property developers are "most at risk" under such a scenario as their bonds are rated

  • Ex-Banker to Turn Billionaire Startup CEO in Nykaa IPO (Repeat)

    (Bloomberg) -- (This story was originally published on Aug. 3, 2021. Bloomberg News is republishing our interview with Falguni Nayar as Nykaa’s IPO opens for public subscription following blockbuster demand from anchor investors)Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaFor years, Falguni Nayar guided the founders of Indian companies through roadsh

  • Stocks get reality check from earnings, central banks in focus

    Global stocks eased from record peaks as a stark reminder of supply chain snags in corporate earnings reports stalled their rally, while investors also looked to whether central banks may consider tightening monetary policy earlier than thought. MSCI's gauge of world stocks, ACWI, dipped 0.05% <.MIWD00000PUS> in early Thursday trade, with Japan's Nikkei leading the loss with fall of 1.1%. Mainland Chinese shares slipped 0.2% while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked down 0.1%.

  • Advisers to Evergrande, Bondholders Take Step Toward Debt Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- Advisers representing China Evergrande Group and a group of its offshore bondholders have taken what’s often a first step toward negotiations as the embattled developer faces a cash crunch, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaCompany advisers Houlihan Lokey Inc. and Admiralty Har

  • Microsoft nearly overtakes Apple as most valuable company

    Fueled by strong quarterly growth in its Azure cloud-computing business, Microsoft's shares jumped 4.2% to end at a record $323.17, elevating the software maker's market capitalization to $2.426 trillion, just short of Apple's $2.461 trillion valuation, according to Refinitiv data. Apple's shares dipped 0.3% ahead of its report due after the bell on Thursday, with investors focused on how the global supply-chain crisis is challenging the company's ability to meet demand for its iPhones. Microsoft's stock has rallied 45% this year, with pandemic-induced demand for its cloud-based services driving sales.

  • Yen and euro under pressure ahead of central bank meetings

    The yen and euro were on the backfoot in early trading on Thursday as traders looked for possible catalysts from policy meetings by the Bank of Japan and European Central Bank. The Australian dollar lost 0.3% to $0.7491 but stayed near its three month top after the central bank declined to buy a government bond at the heart of its stimulus programme, even though yields were well above its target of 0.1%. The yield target is central to the Reserve Bank of Australia's case that the 0.1% cash rate will not rise until 2024, so any failure to maintain it fuels market wagers that rates will have to rise much earlier, perhaps even by mid-2022.

  • Evergrande's crisis puts Hong Kong-China debt restructuring accord to the test before ink runs dry on pilot agreement

    A cross-border arrangement between Hong Kong and Beijing over corporate restructurings could soon face its first real test as China Evergrande Group, the world's most indebted property developer, teeters back and forth on the brink of default. The May 14 agreement was designed to facilitate and better protect offshore debt holders in the enforcement of asset claims during a cross-border winding up and provide greater assurance to foreign investors who have added hundreds of billions of dollars i

  • Elon Musk Says Taxing Billionaires Won’t Ease Debt Burden

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk, the richest person in the world with a net worth of around $292 billion, said taxing billionaires would only make a “small dent” toward paying off the U.S. national debt, arguing that the focus should be on government spending. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over China“Spending is the real problem,” Musk said Wednesday in

  • Q3 GDP preview: Economic activity likely 'decelerated substantially' amid Delta variant, supply concerns

    The U.S. economy likely expanded at its slowest clip in over a year in the third quarter, with a reopening surge in activity quickly beginning to fade.

  • Chinese missile launch very concerning, says top US general

    Gen Milley's comments were the first US acknowledgment of claims China tested a hypersonic missile.

  • This 8.4%-Yielding Dividend Stock Just Added a Huge Fuel Source

    The high-yield energy stock is combining with a rival to significantly increase its scale and cash flow.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Billionaire Tudor Jones: This is the ‘single biggest threat' to stocks and society — protect yourself now

    Regardless of what the officials do, you can take action to protect your portfolio.

  • This Low-Priced Marijuana Stock Could Make You Rich

    Low-priced equities (usually defined as stocks with share prices under $5) are a favorite vehicle among risk-tolerant investors for a host of reasons. This strategy creates instant leverage for shareholders (potentially amplifying returns) in a manner similar to buying a call or a put option, without having to worry about the all-important problem of an expiration date. Companies with exceedingly low share prices, however, often have underlying fundamental problems or operate in a high-risk industry (e.g., clinical-stage biotechs).

  • Shiba Inu Jumps 70% to Surpass Market Value of Robinhood – Where It’s Not (Yet) Listed

    SHIB, the “dogecoin killer,” suddenly has a market cap of more than $33 billion; HOOD’s is $29 billion.

  • 3 Remarkable Fidelity Mutual Funds for Stupendous Returns

    Below we share with you three top-ranked Fidelity mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy).