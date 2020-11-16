Countdown to Christmas with Twinkly

The Milan-based company gears up for a magical holiday season with their smart home décor

MILAN, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Twinkly is thrilled to begin the countdown to the highly anticipated 2020 holiday season with their collection of Christmas décor and more! From outdoor displays, holiday tablespaces, or Twinkly's favorite - a Christmas tree, light up Christmas with Twinkly's unique smart home lighting décor.

Shine Bright this Holiday Season

Twinkly's LED string lights combine the importance of a beautiful home décor aesthetic with technologically advanced capabilities for an unmatched lighting experience. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled, users' can control their light displays via Twinkly's updated app to select the color, animation, and design projected on the lights displayed inside or outside of their home. Choose from a variety of pre-made designs within the app or design your own with the app's Effect Wizard! With the playlist manager users have the ability to save multiple effects and run them automatically, while the ability to connect to smart home assistants such as Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant offers easy management.

What makes Twinkly's LEDs truly shine, is the brand's patented Computer Vision feature that is able to detect the exact position of each LED through a smartphone camera. Users are then able to control individual LEDs for complete control over their decorating experience.

Choosing Your Christmas Décor & More

This holiday season Twinkly is offering additional lighting options to users with new string sizes, colors, and shapes! Traditional LEDs are now available in 100-600 string sizes in multi-color RGB, Special Edition RGB+White, and AWW (Amber, Warm White, and Cold White) color sources. Outside of the traditional LED strings, Twinkly offers Clusters, Icicles, Curtains, Festoon lights, Pre-lit Christmas trees, and Spritzers for customizable displays. The brand is also excited for the first holiday season with Twinkly Music, a USB powered device that allows users to connect their Twinkly lighting décor with any music source (e.g. loudspeaker, computer, etc.) creating a captivating lighting experience.

The 2020 product suite is available for purchase now on Twinkly.com .

About Twinkly

Ledworks is an Italian startup whose mission is to bring digital innovation to the world of consumer and professional lighting. Ledworks is the creator of Twinkly Smart Decor. Twinkly's innovative and customizable LED lights offer unlimited combinations of colors and patterns, giving consumers the ability to customize their holiday decorations right from their smartphone.

Contact:

Francesca Marzullo

press@twinkly.com

