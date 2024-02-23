Countdown clock shows days, hours, minutes and seconds to solar eclipse

Rochester will be a fantastic place for viewing the Great North American Solar Eclipse on April 8, 2024. We will be in the path of totality — a narrow slice of geography with an optimal view of the moon perfectly in line with the Sun.

The event is expected to bring tens of thousands of sky watchers to the Flower City. But how soon is the solar eclipse? We made a handy clock for you.

What time will eclipse be on April 8, 2024?

The moon will appear to move in front of the sun beginning at 2:07 p.m. on April 8 in Rochester, New York. The window of totality is just 3 minutes and 38 seconds, with variance for location, and begins at 3:20 p.m.

The moon will pass completely away from the view of the sun by 4:33 p.m.

The next total solar eclipse to pass over any part of the contiguous United States will be in 2044. The last time Rochester was in the path of totality was 1925; the next time will be in 2144.

Beware of "eclipse blindness": How to protect your eyes doing a solar eclipse.

