Countdown to a crisis: How the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's move to 'step back' unfolded

The Duke of Sussex will come face to face with the Queen on Monday as senior royals race to thrash out plans for Harry and Meghan's future.

The historic meeting at the Queen's private Sandringham estate will be the first time Harry has met with his grandmother, the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge since the issue engulfed the royal family this week, making headlines around the world.

Meghan is with their baby son Archie in Canada, but a royal source said it is likely she will join the crisis talks by phone.

The duchess flew to Canada a few days ago where the family spent an extended festive break in the province of British Columbia.

With the crisis coming to a head, here is how the royal drama unfolded.

November 18 2019

The couple embark on a six-week sabbatical in Canada, where the Duchess formerly lived and still has close friends, with their six-month-old son, Archie.

Buckingham Palace later confirmed they were enjoying the "warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape".

October 20 2019

Duke and Duchess of Sussex reveal they have been struggling to cope with life in the public eye in an interview with ITV's Tom Bradby.

Meghan said she was "not really OK" and that it was not enough to "just survive", while Prince Harry hinted at a rift with his brother.

December 2019

The Duke is understood to have contacted his father, the Prince of Wales, to tell him he had been unhappy in his role for some time and wanted a new direction for his family.

He is asked to send detailed, written proposals about his plan and requests a meeting with the Queen when he gets home.

Monday Jan 6 2020

The Sussexes return to the UK for crunch talks about their future with their wider family. They leave their son in Canada with his nanny and the Duchess's close friend, Jessica Mulroney.

Tuesday Jan 7

The couple carry out a public engagement at Canada House to thank the High Commissioner for the "warm hospitality" they received during their recent visit.

Wednesday Jan 8

The Sun newspaper reports that the Duke and Duchess are looking to move to Canada "for a significant portion of the year". The couple later release a statement confirming that they plan to "step back" from their role as senior royals and "work towards becoming financially independent".

Thursday Jan 9

The Duchess of Sussex flies back to Canada to be reunited with her son.

The Queen orders senior members of the Royal family, and their aides, to come up with a "workable solution" and tasks aides with presenting a series of options to put to the unhappy couple.

Friday Jan 10

Aides convene a series of meetings with government officials to come up with some working proposals.

The Queen orders that the row over the future roles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex be resolved within days - amid speculation the Duke could leave Britain as early as next week.

Saturday Jan 11

It emerges the Queen is to hold summit talks with the Duke of Sussex, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge today in the first face-to-face discussions since the Royal family was plunged into crisis over the couple's plans to "step back" from royal duties.

Sunday Jan 12

Tom Bradby claims that relations became toxic between Harry and some members of the Royal family a long time ago.

The ITV journalist and a friend of both princes writes in The Sunday Times: "Harry and Meghan find some other members of the family... jealous and, at times, unfriendly".