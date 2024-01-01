Countdown to 'Noon' Year in Niantic

Dec. 31—EAST LYME — The town's parks and recreation department and Niantic Children's Museum on Sunday held the annual "Countdown to Noon!" event at the town's community center.

"It's a way the whole family can enjoy New Year's Eve without being up at midnight," said state Rep. Holly Cheeseman, R-East Lyme, who also helped organize the event.

The event was sold out, with 350 people having purchased tickets, Cheeseman said.

In place of famous New York City ball in Times Square, a net containing a few hundred balloons hung in the air in the main activity room of the community center.

Newly elected First Selectman Dan Cunningam was this year's designee to pull the string that released the balloons.

"I haven't done this before. It was on my bucket list," Cunningham said. "I've been cautioned not to pull the string too early."

When the clock struck noon, a man dressed as the superhero Black Panther announced it was time to release the balloons. Cunningham pulled the string, and nearly 300 balloons rained down on the heads of a couple hundred children.

When the balloons hit the ground, chaos ensued. In the packed room, parents watched their children let out joyful screams as they either grabbed as many balloons as they could fit in their arms, or tried their hardest to destroy every balloon in sight.

"Some kids immediately protect their balloons," said Morgan Allen, a teacher and naturalist for the Roger Tory Peterson Estuary Center in Old Lyme.

"Others are like, I must pop it," she added.

Allen attended as a representative of the Connecticut Audubon Society. The Audubon, Lyman Allyn Art Museum, Niantic Rotary Club and others had lined the room with tables that had a variety of activities for kids.

At the Audubon's table, Allen had laid out animal bones and feathers, and microscopes where kids could view slides with insect body parts. Using colored pencils, the kids drew what they saw on the slide for a souvenir.

Meanwhile, Eileen Donovan, director of learning and engagement for the Lyman Allyn, was helping children make monster puppets out of paper bags.

Donovan said the event provided a great time for the kids as she tried to involve as many people as she could in "making and crafting things to join in the fun."

Charlotte Owren, of Old Lyme, brought her 7-year-old daughter to the event for the first time. Owren said it was a great experience for the kids and she loved all the different art and science tables that had been set up.

"She's stomping balloons." said Owren, when asked where her daughter was. "This seems to be the best part of her day."

Alison Langeveld of New London said the event had plenty of great things to do for her three kids.

"My little guys are having a great time," she said.

Two of Langeveld's kids were at her waist, while the other was off chasing a balloon along the floor.

"I've really got to praise parks and rec for organizing this and making it a happy day for the kids," Cunningham said.

Cheeseman said all the proceeds from the event go to the Niantic Children's Museum, which recently celebrated its 31st anniversary.

"It's such a delight to be able to offer something like this to the family's and the community," she said.

