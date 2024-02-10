The countdown to Pensacon begins as Pensacola's airport goes intergalactic

Pensacon season is about to take off, and the city of Pensacola is celebrating by preparing to welcome visitors from all over the world – and from out of this world, too.

The Pensacola International Airport is temporarily being renamed to the “Pensacola Intergalactic Airport,” and until Feb. 24. the airport’s signage will include welcome messages featuring popular comic and science fiction characters.

Pensacon is the city of Pensacola’s top comic book and pop culture convention and it was launched in 2013. Each year it brings in tens of thousands of fans from communities spanning the genres of comics, anime, sci-fi, horror, gaming, fantasy and more.

This year from Feb. 23-25, Pensacon will feature a host of guests and celebrities from the entertainment industry such as Kimiko Glenn, Vicki Lawrence and Ron Perlman.

During the renaming event, a trio of friends cosplaying as some of their favorite characters from anime and games were there to participate. Jung Sir, whose marine captain costume for the event was inspired by the anime "One Piece," has been going to Pensacon since 2014.

“I get to see all my friends, I get to meet celebrities and try out my new costumes,” Sir said.

Samantha Taylor, another member of the friend group, dressed as the character Pidge from "Voltron" said she absolutely loves Pensacon and has already made three different costumes for the weekend of the convention.

“I just make them at home in my living room,” Taylor said.

Cosplayers decked out in their finest fantasy attire invade the Pensacola Intergalactic Airport for a renaming ceremony to kick off the city's preparations for the 2024 Pensacon on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. Pensacon is an annual pop culture convention celebrating science fiction, fantasy, and comic book culture.

The Pensacola Bay Center will be where guests can buy tickets to Pensacon. It will serve as the event’s primary convention venue and also hold celebrity autographs, photo ops and more during the weekend.

“The whole event itself is just so much fun, it just brings a lot of joy to Pensacola,” said Pensacon’s founder Mike Ensley. “It’s just a wonderful thing for the city and I’m happy that we’re able to do it.”

Ensley says that this year’s Pensacon will have more space than ever before and that they’re hoping to have to add more celebrity panels to the convention to make use of the extra space.

Aside from providing entertainment and community for its visitors, Pensacon also helps the local economy through the foot traffic it accumulates annually. It's estimated the event now brings in more than 30,000 attendees.

“(Pensacon) brings a lot of people here to spend at our local businesses,” Ensley said.

Pensacola International Airport has been a recurring sponsor of Pensacon and airport officials said they will work to provide similar support for future events in the area, such as the entrepreneurship and leadership convention Entrecon that is planned for November.

“The airport is part of the community and we represent it,” said Matt Coughlin, airport director of Pensacola International Airport. “Anybody who is coming to this event, as soon as they get off that aircraft they’re immersed in the Pensacon experience.”

He continued, “The more we’re part of the community, the better. Any opportunity we have to participate in community-led events is wonderful for us.”

Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves was in attendance for the unveiling of Pensacola International Airport’s temporary name change.

“What makes Pensacola great, I believe, is that we have such a diversity of events, initiatives and of folks like Pensacon who not only bring in a lot of people to enjoy our community, but it’s built around an event that folks who would never get to experience Pensacola otherwise could do so,” Reeves said.

“We encourage any type of event organizers that want to bring in new faces or longtime residents and help enrich the bond among residents and visitors,” Reeves continued. “Any way that we can do that we will certainly try to support.”

Pensacon will be open for the following hours during the event weekend:

Friday , February 23: 1-8 p.m.

Saturday , February 24: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, February 25: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about Pensacon, including ticket pricing and availability, the full slate of celebrity guests, and complete list of venues and events, visit pensacon.com.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola International Airport renamed for Pensacon festivities