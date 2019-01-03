Countdown to Retirement: 10 Years Away

For a smooth ride to retirement, take these financial steps when you one year to go.

It's time to envision retirement. Now that you're only a decade away from retirement, it's time to start getting specific about what that will mean for you. For instance, will you travel, volunteer or work part-time? Will you move out of state, or will you stay in the same town but downsize to a smaller place?

This exercise might even help you reach your retirement financial goals quicker. A recent survey by investment manager Capital Group found that workers who first envisioned retirement were motivated to save nearly one-third more than they might otherwise (see To Save More, Imagine Your Retirement).

If you're married, make sure the two of you compare notes about retirement. "Get on the same page with your spouse," says Judith Ward, senior financial planner with T. Rowe Price, adding that her husband had pictured retiring on a lake in Canada, but she had had something warmer in mind. "A lot of times spouses have a different vision for retirement."

The timing of retirement can also be an area of disagreement, particularly if one spouse is much older than the other. The older spouse might assume that both of you will retire at the same time, while the younger one may not be ready to give up a career that's at its peak. For some couples, the solution is for the older spouse to retire from a full-time job and work part-time until the second spouse is ready to retire.

Run the numbers. To maintain your lifestyle in retirement, your income from Social Security, investments, pensions and annuities will need to replace about 75% to 80% of your current gross income. (That's roughly what many live on now after 401(k) contributions and payroll taxes are deducted from their paychecks.)

If you work with a financial adviser, have him or her run projections to see if you are on course to meet your retirement target date--or what you need to do to get on track.

For do-it-yourselfers, you can get a quick check on where you stand using an online retirement calculator. There are many; check out the ones at fidelity.com/score and troweprice.com/ric, or try the one at Kiplinger.com.

Calculators vary in their assumptions--say, for investment returns and inflation--so their projections will vary, too, says Missie Beach, a certified financial planner with Redwood Wealth Management, in Alpharetta, Ga. "Use several just to get an average," she advises.

Or, for a more customized projection, crunch your own numbers. Start your calculations by estimating what your annual expenses will likely be in retirement. They may decrease if, say, your mortgage will be paid off. But be realistic; spending on certain things, such as travel, may go up. And don't forget that inflation will take a toll. When running calculations for clients, Dana Anspach, a CFP with Sensible Money in Scottsdale, Ariz., uses a 5% annual inflation rate for health care and 3% for other expenses.

Next, add up your sources of guaranteed annual income in retirement, including Social Security and an annuity or pension. Subtract that income from your expenses. The result is how much you'll need to pull from your portfolio each year for living costs.

Your savings may need to last 30 years or more in retirement, so make sure your annual withdrawals don't deplete your portfolio too soon. One popular strategy for making your money last is the 4% rule. In the first year of retirement, you withdraw 4% from your 401(k) and other tax-deferred accounts, then increase the dollar amount of annual withdrawals by the previous year's inflation rate (see Make Your Money Last).

Accelerate savings. You're likely entering your peak earning years, plus you may have recently become an empty-nester and now have more disposable income. Instead of spending the extra cash, save it. Once you hit age 50, Uncle Sam allows you to make catch-up contributions in tax-advantaged retirement accounts.

The annual contribution limits for traditional and Roth IRAs is $6,000 for 2019, plus an additional $1,000 if you're 50 or older. Workers this year will be able to salt away up to $19,000 in a 401(k), 403(b) or 457 plan, plus an extra $6,000 if you're 50 or older.

Try to spread your savings across accounts that are taxed differently--say, a pretax 401(k), a Roth IRA with tax-free withdrawals, and a taxable investment account--so you can better manage taxes in retirement based on which accounts you tap. Tax diversification, Beach says, "really helps with the distributions in retirement, controlling what goes on the tax return and controlling your tax bracket."