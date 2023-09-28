Countdown to shutdown showdown

Hold on to your hats! A government shutdown is knocking on the door. All eyes on Biden family finances as House Republicans open impeachment inquiry. And last night’s GOP debate was spicy, even without Donald Trump.

Shutdown showdown: Stay tuned

The clock is ticking. With a government shutdown all but certain at this point, millions of Americans are wondering if lawmakers will actually manage to cut a deal before 12:01 a.m. Oct. 1. While the House is scrambling, working minute by minute, hour by hour, to pass spending bills, it's not looking like they'll make the deadline. A shutdown would impact the country's largest food assistance programs, federally funded preschool, federal college grants and loans, food safety inspections, national parks and more. 👉 Where do things stand right now? Here's the latest from Washington.

GOP dives into Biden family business matters

House Republicans are holding their first impeachment inquiry hearing on Thursday, fueled by allegations President Joe Biden has financially benefited from his family's foreign business dealings. What's the issue? GOP lawmakers have long scrutinized Hunter Biden's work overseas, but they have yet to produce concrete evidence that shows the president personally benefited from those dealings. What's going on today: Republican lawmakers called three witnesses for the Thursday hearing, including a forensic accountant, and former assistant attorney general and a legal scholar. They have also vowed to subpoena Hunter Biden and Joe Biden's brother, James Biden’s, bank records as early as this week. 👉 Catch up with our live coverage.

What everyone's talking about

A spicy GOP debate – even with no Trump

In a spirited second GOP presidential debate, Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley lashed out at their opponents on stage and even at Trump, the party's front-runner who chose to skip the event.

No candidate obviously came out on top, but DeSantis and Haley stood out as among GOP candidates as the most aggressive on the debate stage.

DeSantis took aim at Trump early . The governor accused Biden of being “missing in action,” especially amid the looming government shutdown, the United Auto Workers strike and other challenges.

Haley shot back at entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy after he defended his use of TikTok. Haley told Ramaswamy “TikTok is one of the most dangerous social media assets that we can have."

Sleeping with a teacher? In a riskier approach, Mike Pence made a joke about sleeping with his wife.

Islands on alert as Philippe grows stronger

After strengthening some, Tropical Storm Philippe is forecast to move toward the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend as it drifts east of the Leeward Islands, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday morning. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and is expected to slowly weaken over the weekend, although parts of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands could see heavy rain and potential flooding. Forecasters are also keeping an eye on a tropical wave that was even further out in the Atlantic, and will most likely develop into Tropical Storm Rina over the next couple of days. 🌀 Follow the storm's path.

Do Si Do in the Atlantic: Philippe, Rina could end up dancing around each other.

A break from the news

