Countdown to Super Bowl LVI
Millions of Americans are counting down to Super Bowl LVI. CBS News correspondent Carter Evans joins Lana Zak to discuss more.
America’s biggest sporting event is set to take place in California
Keegan-Michael Key’s quip about Mahomes didn’t seem to sit well with Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce.
Eric Dickerson has a bone to pick with the Rams.
With football's top prize on the line, sportsbetting.ag determined which team — the hometown heroes or the underdogs — had more support in each state.
The names and faces of members of the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams have filled our television screens in the run to Super Bowl LVI. Matthew Stafford. Joe Burrow. Aaron Donald. Ja'Marr...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wore a tan corduroy suit to the "NFL Honors" ceremony in Los Angeles. Not everybody loved the look.
Raiders hire former defensive coordinator Rob Ryan for senior assistant role
Two of the newest arrivals to the Dallas Cowboys made the rounds at the media center this week. On Thursday, we visited with 2021 first-round linebacker Micah Parsons and 2020 first-round receiver CeeDee Lamb. Both said the same thing about playing for America’s Team — plenty of people in America hate their team. “I knew [more]
This is classic Jim Harbaugh.
Houston icon Mattress Mack, Jim McIngvale, making history with again the largest sports bet ever $5 million on the Bangles to beat the Rams in the Super Bowl. This bet was with Caesar's sportsbook separate from his $4.5 Million Bet on the Bangles in Louisiana this week, So if the Bangles win, he could be collecting a cool $16.2. Million.
Brian Flores' lawsuit is ambitious and historic, but it can't truly succeed without the public backing of white coaches and players.
Ahead of free agency, we're looking at some in-house free agents the Bears should let walk in 2022.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce also teased his Valentine’s Day plans after celebrating Super Bowl weekend.
This alone should win Zac Taylor coach of the year.
When not getting ready for Super Bowl Sunday, Kelly and Matthew Stafford are helping their four daughters prepare for a cheer competition.
Lamb gives his thoughts on why the offense fluttered down the stretch and the possibility of losing the club's route-running wizard. | From @StarConscience
Think you have superstitions about Bengals games? You might not be alone.
Everything about the Winter Olympics figure skater turned to gold, so place your bets.