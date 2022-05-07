To counter China, Biden launches 3D printing initiative with GE Aviation and other large firms

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

US President Joe Biden's administration announced on Friday a new initiative that would boost manufacturing of 3D printed products by domestic small- and medium-enterprises (SMEs), an effort that the White House hopes will work in conjunction with legislation meant to boost US competitiveness against China.

Dubbed "Additive Manufacturing Forward" or "AM Forward", the initiative involves voluntary commitments from some of America's largest manufacturers, including aerospace giant GE Aviation and leading defence contractor Raytheon, to source more 3D printed parts from smaller companies.

The larger companies would pledge to help train workers at these SMEs to make the products and help develop common development and certification standards for "additive manufacturing", otherwise known as 3D printing.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

US President Joe Biden, from left, speaks to Senator Rob Portman, a Republican from Ohio, and Senator Sherrod Brown, a Democrat from Ohio, at the United Performance Metals manufacturing facility in Hamilton, Ohio on Friday. Photo: Gaelen Morse/Bloomberg alt=US President Joe Biden, from left, speaks to Senator Rob Portman, a Republican from Ohio, and Senator Sherrod Brown, a Democrat from Ohio, at the United Performance Metals manufacturing facility in Hamilton, Ohio on Friday. Photo: Gaelen Morse/Bloomberg>

Extending 3D printing capabilities to more companies in the high-tech supply chain, the administration reasons, would lower costs and increase the competitiveness of US SMEs and reduce dependence the large manufacturers and defence contractors have on overseas companies.

At an event attended by executives from some of America's largest manufacturers, Biden touted the potential 3D printing has to offer economically and from a national security perspective.

"The executives here today have agreed to launch a new compact between large, iconic manufacturers and smaller American suppliers, a commitment by these large companies to help those smaller ones adapt new technologies so we can continue to be the leading exporter of aircrafts and engines in areas like medical devices, clean energy technologies and so much more," he said.

While Biden's policies have diverged from the priorities of his immediate predecessor, former president Donald Trump, particularly on social issues and the environment, he has so far kept hard-line policies on China intact, including efforts to reduce American reliance on manufacturing in the country.

The US leader also reiterated a call for Congress to speed up passage of legislation that would provide billions of US dollars in funding for domestic semiconductor manufacturing and other provisions meant to counter China.

"We were ranked number one in the world in [research and development] three decades ago," Biden said. "Now we're ranked number nine in the world. China was number eight in the world 30 years ago. Now they're number two in the world. We've got to up our game."

What the White House refers to as the Bipartisan Innovation Act is what will emerge from Congress, assuming that the House of Representatives and the Senate manage to agree on provisions in China-related bills that each chamber has already passed.

The House passed its America Competes Act in February last year and the Senate passed its US Innovation and Competition Act four months later.

Provisions for 3D printing in USICA are part of some US$23 billion worth of funding that the bill would allocate for the development of high-tech priorities including aeronautics and space technology.

"Advanced materials and manufacturing processes, including additive manufacturing, to reduce the cost of manufacturing scale-up and certification for use in general aviation, commercial aviation, and military aeronautics" are called for under the heading of "experimental aircraft projects".

In-situ additive manufacturing shows up in the legislation under the "Mars-forward technologies" heading along with other technologies including nuclear propulsion and cryogenic fluid management.

As part of AM Forward, GE Aviation will target SME suppliers to compete on 50 per cent of its requests for products made using 3D printing or related technologies, and will target 30 per cent of its total external sourcing of additively manufactured parts from domestic SMEs, according to the White House fact sheet.

Lockheed Martin, another participant in the initiative, will work with its SME suppliers to conduct research to improve the performance of additive manufacturing AM techniques specifically focused on the use of 3D printing as an alternative to the manufacture of products through the more traditional use of castings and forgings, it said.

Honeywell and Siemens Energy are also among the inaugural participants in AM Forward.

In a report on 3D printing prepared for US lawmakers in 2019, the Congressional Research Service - Congress's public policy research arm - noted that 3D printing can be faster, cheaper, and more flexible than conventional production methods given 3D printers' lower prices, easily modifiable digital designs, and ability to integrate multiple distinct manufacturing processes into a single operation.

The White House pledged support for AM Forward SMEs involved in the initiative through federal programmes.

For example, the Small Business Administration would extend loans and Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) programme "can support the widespread deployment of new additive capabilities across US industry", it said.

Additional reporting by Robert Delaney

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2022 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2022. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Kremlin spokesman doesn't confirm Putin apologized to Israel's PM for Lavrov’s anti-Semitic remarks

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has not confirmed reports that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin apologized to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for the anti-Semitic statements made by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Russia's online newspaper Kommersant reported on May 6.

  • Will Russia's Victory Day bring an escalation of the war in Ukraine?

    Expect military parades and dire rhetoric on one of the country's biggest holidays

  • Exclusive-Germany begins filling western Europe's biggest gas storage site

    FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF (Reuters) -Germany has started filling the huge Rehden gas storage facility abandoned by Russia's Gazprom, the site's state-appointed manager said on Thursday, as Europe's biggest economy looks to guard against the risk of Moscow turning off supplies. Russian gas is vital to Europe and Germany in particular. Gazprom last month ditched its Gazprom Germania business, including western Europe's biggest gas storage site at Rehden, as diplomatic relations deteriorated.

  • Biden to launch initiative focused on 3D printing

    President Biden on Friday during a trip to Ohio will launch a new initiative aimed at lowering costs for American families by focusing on 3D printing. The AM Forward is part of Biden’s efforts to improve supply chain resilience by getting private sector companies to purchase additive produced parts from smaller U.S.-based suppliers. Major companies…

  • ‘If I panic it will be worse.’ In Donbas, weary civilians try to cope.

    For civilians left in Ukraine’s Donbas, Russian war pressures have eroded a sense of security. To manage fear, many focus on their faith – and the work of surviving.

  • Is another Russia even possible?

    Many in Ukraine, and especially in the West, would like to see a different non-Putin Russia.

  • Elon Musk’s Twitter pitch deck shows he plans to quintuple revenue and debut a mysterious new product, NYT reports

    Is an ad-free experience in the works?

  • Russia-Ukraine war live updates: War taking 'heavy toll' on Russian forces, U.K. says, Azovstal evacuations go on

    The war in Ukraine is taking a “heavy toll” on some of Russia’s most capable units and most advanced capabilities, an intelligence briefing from Britain’s

  • Russia would have to slash oil production by 20% within a year or two after an EU embargo, even if China ramps up buying, says top oil analyst: 'It's really a worst-case scenario'

    "China is the big hope for Russia, but it's still difficult to imagine a scenario where China would be absorbing the entire dropoff," Smith said.

  • South: Ukrainian Armed Forces kill 21 invaders and destroy aggressors equipment

    Olha Hlushchenko - Saturday, 7 May 2022, 01:55 The Armed Forces of Ukraine has killed 21 invaders and destroyed some of the aggressors' military equipment, including a Grad multiple rocket launcher, a TOR surface-to-air missile system and howitzers at the southern borders of Ukraine's defence.

  • French left's new 'disobedient' stance is warning shot for EU

    PARIS (Reuters) -Winning next month's legislative election may be a long shot for France's new hard-left alliance, but the fact President Emmanuel Macron now faces two eurosceptic opposition blocs should cause concern among France's European Union partners. The French left this week united under the leadership of a eurosceptic party that wants to "disobey" EU rules and "destabilise the Brussels machine", departing for the first time from the pro-EU stance of previous left-wing coalitions. This reflects a new state of play in French politics with the Socialist Party, long the dominant force on the left and a driver of European integration, now reduced to a subordinate role in an alliance forged by hard-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon.

  • U.N. Security Council, including Russia, expresses concern about Ukraine

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The U.N. Security Council, including Russia, on Friday expressed "deep concern regarding the maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine" and backed efforts by the U.N. chief to find a peaceful solution in the body's first statement since Moscow's invasion. "The Security Council expresses deep concern regarding the maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine," it reads.

  • China-focused ETFs sink as Blinken reportedly plans to affirm China is main U.S. rival

    Shares of two China-focused exchange-traded funds were down sharply Thursday morning, adding to steep losses this year, as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reportedly plans to affirm that China is the biggest rival of the United States despite so much global attention on the Russia-Ukraine war. Blinken had been scheduled to speak Thursday on the White House's plan to deal with China, but the State Department said Wednesday afternoon that the speech would be postponed to a later date as he

  • Day 73 of Putin's war. Russians attack Poltava Oblast, destroy a museum and three bridges in Kharkiv Oblast

    Today, May 7, is the 73d day of Ukraine's defense against a full-scale Russian invasion. Russians continue to attack civilian targets in Ukraine as they prepare for their self-imposed May 9 "Victory Day" celebrations.

  • ‘It’s an almost grotesque situation.’ Nearly 25 million tons of grain are stuck in Ukraine, and the UN says it doesn’t know when it can be accessed

    Russian forces are blocking Ukrainian grain shipments from leaving the country, exacerbating a dire world hunger problem.

  • California says it needs more power to keep the lights on

    California energy officials on Friday issued a sober forecast for the state's electrical grid, saying it lacks sufficient capacity to keep the lights on this summer and beyond if heatwaves, wildfires or other extreme events take their toll. The update from leaders from three state agencies and the office of Governor Gavin Newsom comes in response to a string of challenges with the ambitious transition away from fossil fuels, including rolling blackouts during a summer heat wave in 2020. California has among the most aggressive climate change policies in the world, including a goal of producing all of its electricity from carbon-free sources by 2045.

  • What does Social Security insolvency mean, and how can it impact your retirement?

    In the last several months you may have seen news headlines announcing that the Social Security program will be insolvent by 2033. While news of Social Security’s potential lack of funding is a real concern, it’s important to remember that “insolvent” is not the same as “bankrupt.” If nothing is done to fund the system at current levels, it is estimated that the program will be able to pay only 76% of what is owed to retirees beginning in 2034.

  • US to send $150 million more in military aid; Biden says he's 'nearly exhausted' funds for Ukraine: Live updates

    President Joe Biden said the latest round of aid for Ukraine has "nearly exhausted" the amount approved for assistance.

  • UN Security Council states 'deep concern' for Ukraine

    STORY: The brief text, drafted by Norway and Mexico, said, "The Security Council expresses deep concern regarding the maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine," adding that "all Member States have undertaken, under the Charter of the United Nations, the obligation to settle their international disputes by peaceful means."The presidential statement, known as a PRST, also expressed "strong support for the efforts of the Secretary-General in the search for a peaceful solution," requesting UN chief Antonio Guterres brief the council again "in due course."Guterres met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv last week.His visits paved the way for joint United Nations and International Committee of the Red Cross operations that have evacuated some 500 civilians from Ukraine's port city of Mariupol and the besieged Azovstal steel plant in the past week.The Security Council statement was agreed despite a diplomatic tit-for-tat that has been escalating since Russia launched what it calls a "special military operation" and what Guterres blasted as Russia's "absurd war."Mexico's Ambassador to the UN, Juan Ramon De La Fuente Ramirez, defended the council against criticisms that the statement was too little too late, saying "it shows at least a willingness" to move in the right direction.Russia vetoed a draft Security Council resolution on Feb. 25 that would have deplored Moscow's invasion. China, the United Arab Emirates and India abstained from the vote. A council resolution needs nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the United States, Russia, China, France or Britain to pass.The 193-member U.N. General Assembly, where no country has a veto, has since overwhelmingly adopted two resolutions, illustrating Russia's international isolation over Ukraine. Such resolutions are non-binding, but they carry political weight.The General Assembly has deplored Russia's "aggression against Ukraine," demanding both that Russian troops stop fighting and withdraw and that there be aid access and civilian protection. It also criticized Russia for creating a "dire" humanitarian situation.

  • Mexican president slams US on tour of Central America

    Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador started a five-day tour to four Central American countries and Cuba on Thursday by lashing out at the U.S. government. López Obrador criticized American officials sharply for being quick to send billions to Ukraine, while dragging their feet on development aid to Central America. On his first stop in neighboring Guatemala, López Obrador demanded U.S. aid to stem the poverty and joblessness that sends tens of thousands of Guatemalans north to the U.S. border.