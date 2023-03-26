How to counter Iran transferring ballistic missiles to Russia – Zaluzhnyi’s US adviser

It was reported, in particular, that Iran may transfer Zolfagar missiles to the Russian Federation

“Things that cannot be destroyed, such as Iranian ballistic missiles, should be destroyed during their delivery to Russia. This is not an easy task, but I think Ukraine will try,” said Rice.

Ukraine should not count on the restraint of the Iranian leadership in the matter of supplying ballistic missiles, but should “prepare for protection against everything that Iran can supply to Russia,” he said.

“The more Russia loses, the less support it will receive from anyone, including Iran. After all, no one wants to end up on the wrong side of history,” he added.

Russia is holding back on buying long-range ballistic missiles from Iran due to the threat that the United States will provide Ukraine with ATACMS missiles, says the Financial Times, stating that Moscow may, however, change its position.

Iran has secretly agreed to provide Russia not only with armed drones, but also with“ground-to-ground” ballistic missiles for use in the war against Ukraine, reported the Washington Post on Oct. 16, 2022.

Specifically, they refer to Iran’s Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar short-range ballistic missiles. They can hit targets at distances of 300 and 700 kilometers respectively.

Citing knowledgeable Western sources, Iran was ready to deliver 1,000 surface-to-surface ballistic missiles to Russia, CNN reported on Nov. 1, 2022.

Ukraine is not able at this stage to counter the Fateh and Zolfagher ballistic missiles, said Ukrainian Air Force Command spokesperson Yuri Ihnat in late January 2023.

“It is possible to destroy them (installations — ed.) in positions as well, but our partners also understand that means are needed against ballistic threats. Such as Patriot PAC-3 and SAMP-T,” he said.

