To counter pandemic woes, Erie School Board considers highest tax increase since 2013

The Erie School District's state-mandated financial improvement plan, approved in 2019, recommends annual tax increases of 2.46% to balance the district's budget and keep the district solvent.

The plan did not contemplate a global pandemic, however, a point that several Erie School Board members have raised as they consider passing a 2022-23 budget with a tax increase of 4.45%.

Those school directors favor the increase, which Erie schools Superintendent Brian Polito is recommending.

They see the big tax hike — it would be the Erie School District's largest in nearly a decade — as necessary to build up the district's budget to continue to pay for additional student support services once the tens of millions of dollars of federal pandemic aid runs out for the district in September 2024.

The supports — which pandemic aid is funding now — include the addition of 15 mental health specialists, summer school and after-school programs and the addition of teachers to reduce class sizes. The programs added during the pandemic are designed to help students who suffered academically due to the lack of in-person instruction during much of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Whether the 4.45% increase goes into effect for 2022-23 is expected to be a matter of debate at the School Board's regular monthly meeting on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at East Middle School. On the agenda is a vote on the 2022-23 budget, estimated at $250 million, including the 4.45% tax increase.

The board must pass a final budget by June 30, the end of the 2021-22 fiscal year.

Superintendent's proposal:4.45% tax hike proposed to retain Erie School District programs added during pandemic

Effect on property taxes

The proposed tax hike would increase school property taxes by $78.85 for the owner of a home assessed at $100,000. A 4.45% tax increase would also raise about $2.3 million in additional revenue in 2022-23.

Polito said the actual effect of a 4.5% tax increase on a home assessed at $100,000 would be closer to a $10 hike because of additional relief for homeowners enrolled in the homestead exemption program. The state gives homestead exemption reductions using gaming revenue. Homeowners must apply for the exemptions for their primary residences.

Story continues

A 4.5% tax increase nonetheless would be the largest in the district since a 7.3% hike in 2013, when the district was trying to offset a multimillion-dollar deficit in an unsuccessful attempt to hold off what turned into a protracted financial crisis.

The 4.45% increase is also two percentage points higher than the minimum 2.46% increase recommended in the district's state-mandated financial improvement plan. The district approved the plan in May 2019 as a condition of it receiving $14 million in additional annual state aid to stay solvent and end its financial crisis. The state General Assembly approved the additional funding in 2017.

Polito in November petitioned the state Department of Education to remove the Erie School District from the financial improvement plan, citing the district's financial stability. The request is pending.

The School Board raised taxes 3% a year ago, for the 2021-22 budget. In June 2019, dealing with its first budget under under the financial improvement plan the School Board in approved a tax increase of 2.46% for 2019-20. At Polito's request, the board in June 2020 approved no tax increase for 2020-21 to ease residents' financial burdens due to the pandemic.

End of watch:Erie School District aims for new era, asks state to end financial oversight, citing stability

Budget debate

This May, during its regular monthly meeting, the School Board unanimously approved the 2022-23 preliminary budget, with the 4.45% tax increase.

Preliminary budget:4.45% tax increase, new Edison School advance with Erie School Board votes

The nine-member board discussed the budget again at its monthly nonvoting study session this past Wednesday.

School Director Leatra Tate said she supports the higher increase.

"I can't imagine that (the) 2.46% accounted for COVID and the impact that (it) would have," Tate said.

Two school directors expressed qualms about the 4.45% tax increase.

School Director Rosemary Sheridan said the issue was complicated because the school district did not yet have data on the effectiveness of the new support programs. Polito responded that the district could alter the programs once the data is available.

Six-year-olds Nick Wisniewski, left, and Londyn Williams, right, work on math problems with Mercyhurst University senior Sydnee Hitchcock at the Booker T. Washington Center in Erie in March. The Erie School District is using federal pandemic-relief funding to pay for after-school programs at the city's community centers, and the School Board is considering raising taxes by as much as 4.45% to continue funding the after-school programs and other student support services once the federal aid runs out in the 2024-25 school year.

"If we find they aren't effective, we will adjust accordingly," Polito said.

Sheridan also referred to the concerns of an Erie resident who spoke at the study session, Richard Gorski, who said the 4.45% increase would burden retirees like him.

"The citizens of Erie cannot afford it," Gorski told the board.

School Board Vice President John Harkins said he appreciated the reasoning behind the proposed 4.45% increase, but said he was more inclined to vote for the 2.46% increase. Harkins suggested that the board wait to vote on the budget until the state passes its budget for 2022-23.

Harkins said the new state budget, also effective July 1, could include enough funding for the Erie School District to set aside future funding for the support services and still approve a tax increase of less than 4.45%. The School Board on Wednesday night could vote to table final approval of the district's 2022-23 budget until later in June, pending the passage of the final state budget.

Polito is one of 60 school district superintendents statewide calling on the General Assembly to boost funding for the districts through the state's year-old Level Up initiative. It provides more state funding to the state's poorest school districts, including the Erie School District, with about 10,000 students.

Other options?

In the discussion about the 2022-23 budget, some school directors asked Polito whether the board could continue to fund the support programs beyond 2024 by passing a tax increase of less than 4.45%.

Polito said he recommended an increase of that size because lesser increases would fail to raise enough revenue to keep the programs beyond 2024 without the district cutting other programs to save money. The district would have to spend $9.3 million of its own money to keep those supports fully funded starting in 2024-25, the district's first full year without the pandemic aid.

The federal pandemic aid allocation for the Erie School District is $97.6 million. The district has used the bulk of the money on building improvements, such as upgrades to ventilation systems. It also used more than $1 million to improve security, including the addition of metal detectors at its two high schools and three middle schools, in response to the shooting at Erie High on April 5.

Aftermath:'Guilt and terror': In letters to judge, teachers reflect on shooting at Erie High

Polito said the district must continue to fund the support programs, once the federal money runs out, for the benefit of the students and staff as they continue to need help recovering from the pandemic.

School Director Jay Breneman said he agreed with Polito that the 4.45% tax increase is necessary to keep the mental health programs and similar initiatives in place for the long term.

"These issues aren't going away," Breneman said told the board.

Contact Ed Palattella at epalattella@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNpalattella.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie School District budget: Board mulls tax hike to counter pandemic