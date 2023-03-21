Second man set on fire leaving mosque, prompting counter-terror investigation

The man was set alight on Shenstone Road in Birmingham with police investigating if it is connected with a similar incident in London - Alamy

Counter-terrorism police are investigating after a second man in the space of a few weeks was set alight after leaving a mosque.

West Midlands Police said the victim, who had just left Dudley Road mosque in the Edgbaston area of Birmingham was targeted just after 7pm on Monday.

He was said to have been approached by a man who spoke to him briefly before spraying him with “an unknown substance” and setting his jacket alight on nearby Shenstone Road.

The victim suffered burns to his face and was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which the force said were not life-threatening.

Officers from the region’s counter-terrorism unit are said to be supporting the investigation and are exploring whether it is linked to a similar incident in the Ealing area of London on February 27.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in relation to the Birmingham incident after he was said to have been identified by officers in the area following the attack.

He remains in custody, according to West Midlands Police.

Ch Supt Richard North, commander at Birmingham police, said: “We are taking this matter extremely seriously and are using all resources available to us.

We are keeping an open mind to the motive of the attacker and we won’t speculate further at this stage.

Investigation under way

“We’re examining CCTV and speaking to witnesses. I’ve been speaking to people this morning, and so I know just how concerned they are and that people are after answers.

“We are determined to get those answers as soon as possible, and I’d urge the community to work with us and to avoid any speculation at this stage.”

He added that the investigation was receiving support from counter-terrorism policing officers based in the West Midlands “who have access to specialist capabilities to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident”.

“We have officers patrolling the local area to reassure people and we are visiting local faith establishments to keep them informed,” Mr North said.

Earlier this month, Scotland Yard appealed for information after an 82-year-old was left with severe burns when he was doused in petrol and set alight outside a mosque.

Police said at the time they were searching for the suspect, who launched the attack before simply “walking away” from the scene as his victim burned.

The elderly victim was rushed to hospital with severe burns to the back of his neck, his back, ears and hand following the attack outside the West London Islamic Centre in Ealing, west London.

The suspect talked to his elderly victim, who is said to be recovering well at home, as they both left the mosque, according to Scotland Yard.

'We’re just really stunned and want him apprehended'

It is understood that the pair spoke for around five minutes outside the building before the attacker squirted the victim with fuel and set him alight.

The perpetrator is believed to be an attendee at the mosque, with congregants saying that he is not a regular attendee and has not been seen for a long time.

“We don’t know where he stays, or his motive,” a spokesman for the mosque said at the time. “We’re just really stunned and want him apprehended.”

The spokesman added that many members of the community are in shock and fear that the attacker could return. “There’s worry he’ll come again,” he said. “Why did he target an elderly person?”

CCTV images showed a man kneeling to pray in the mosque in black trousers and a dark puffer jacket, with a white logo over the left side, before leaving the building with a rucksack on his back, wearing brown shoes.

Anyone with information about the Birmingham attack has been asked to contact West Midlands Police on 101 or alternatively via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.