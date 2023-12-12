Counterfeit $20 bill, cartridge casings found after gunfire reports in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE − Investigators are asking for help from the public following reports of gunfire at the Sanctuary apartments, a Port St. Lucie Police spokesperson said Tuesday.

Police about 8:26 p.m. Monday went to the apartments in the 5400 block of Northwest Moorhen Trail following reports of shots fired in the parking lot, said Sgt. Dominick Mesiti, police spokesperson.

No shooting victims were at the scene, but a vehicle appeared to have been struck by a single bullet. Investigators found five cartridge casings and a counterfeit $20 bill, Mesiti said.

Witnesses reported seeing a male walk up to two silver vehicles and start shooting, Mesiti said.

Those with information are asked to contact Detective Amy Maloveczky at 772-871-5001.

