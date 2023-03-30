Counterfeit Alert: Richmond PD reports increase in fake bills circulating

Residents and businesses in Richmond, Indiana, are being warned to keep a close eye on their money.

Reports of fake bills continue to rise in the city, according to the Richmond Police Department’s Facebook page.

So far, in 2023, police have taken 14 counterfeit reports.

The fake bills are marked in a way that clearly indicates they are not to be used as legal tender. The face of the bills read, “For Motion Picture Use Only.”

Police ask businesses to keep an eye on the money they take in, especially large denominations.