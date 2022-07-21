Counterfeit bill and other reports

Associated Press

Pakistan's police have arrested at least two people after a 21-year-old American woman reported she was gang raped at a hotel when she was visiting a tourist resort in the eastern Punjab province, officials said Wednesday. The detainees included the woman's host, who took her to a hotel in Dera Ghazi Khan, a district in the Punjab province where she says she was sexually assaulted this week, according to an initial police investigation. The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad told The Associated Press that its consulate in Pakistan's city of Lahore was ready to provide consular services to the victim.