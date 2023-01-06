Counterfeit bill and other reports

Jan. 6—A counterfeit $20 bill was reported at 11:35 a.m. Thursday at 1452 W. Main St. The bill had come in during a deposit.

2 arrested on warrants

Deputies held Amber Lynn Tasker on a local warrant at 11:59 a.m. Wednesday at 79928 255th St.

Police arrested Annah Adeline Joblinske, 22, on a Mower County warrant at 11:03 p.m. Wednesday after a traffic stop near the intersection of Main Street and Morningside Road.

Tires reported damaged

Police received a report at 8:33 a.m. Thursday of three tires that were damaged on a vehicle at 106 McArthur Drive.

Lock broken off of storage

A lock was reported broken off of a storage unit at 10:29 a.m. Thursday at 713 Spark Ave. Multiple tools were stolen.

Security cameras spray-painted

Security cameras were reported spray-painted at 11:09 a.m. Thursday at 713 Spark Ave.

Luggage reported stolen

Police received a report at 10:39 p.m. Thursday of luggage that was reported stolen that was left on a bus in December. The owner believed someone had opened accounts in her name.