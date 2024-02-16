Counterfeit bill and other reports

Feb. 16—A $100 counterfeit bill was reported at 10:08 a.m. Thursday at 214 Fifth Ave. in Freeborn.

Items reported missing from apartment

Several items were reported missing from an apartment at 7:25 p.m. Thursday at 215 Main St. in Hayward.

1 arrested for tampering with vehicle

Police arrested Lah Soe, 18, for tampering with a motor vehicle after receiving a report of a male looking in cars at 1:24 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of North First Avenue and Water Street.

Vehicle rummaged through, items taken

Police received a report at 1:07 p.m. Thursday of a vehicle that was rummaged through and had items missing at 714 Jefferson Ave.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Joseph Jesse Madrigal, 60, on a local warrant at 4:57 p.m. Thursday at 809 S. Third Ave.