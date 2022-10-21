Counterfeit bill passed and other reports
Oct. 21—Deputies received a report at 8:40 a.m. Thursday of a counterfeit $100 bill that had been passed the day prior at 315 Johnson St. in Hartland.
Fraudulent accounts opened
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for our daily email newsletter
Subscribe
Deputies received a report of credit cards that had been opened in another person's name at 9:17 a.m. Thursday at 68831 150th St. No money was lost.
1 turns self in on warrant
Peirre Anthony Curtis, 20, turned himself in on a warrant at 2:01 a.m. Thursday at 411 S. Broadway.
Coins reported stolen
Police received a report of a theft of coins at 3:05 a.m. Thursday at 2019 E. Main St.
Hit-and-run crash reported
A hit-and-run crash was reported at 2:13 p.m. Thursday at 1016 Frank Ave.
U-Haul reported stolen
A U-Haul was reported stolen at 3:10 p.m. Thursday at 1725 E. Main St.
Man picked up on warrant
Deputies picked up Jonathan Michael Boyd, 45, who was arrested on a local warrant at 2:04 p.m. Wednesday in Cerro Gordo County.
Juvenile cited for underage drinking
A juvenile was cited for under 21 consumption after receiving a report at 9:25 p.m. Wednesday of a female in a vehicle that was intoxicated at 201 N. Broadway.