Counterfeit bill passed and other reports

Oct. 21—Deputies received a report at 8:40 a.m. Thursday of a counterfeit $100 bill that had been passed the day prior at 315 Johnson St. in Hartland.

Fraudulent accounts opened

Deputies received a report of credit cards that had been opened in another person's name at 9:17 a.m. Thursday at 68831 150th St. No money was lost.

1 turns self in on warrant

Peirre Anthony Curtis, 20, turned himself in on a warrant at 2:01 a.m. Thursday at 411 S. Broadway.

Coins reported stolen

Police received a report of a theft of coins at 3:05 a.m. Thursday at 2019 E. Main St.

Hit-and-run crash reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 2:13 p.m. Thursday at 1016 Frank Ave.

U-Haul reported stolen

A U-Haul was reported stolen at 3:10 p.m. Thursday at 1725 E. Main St.

Man picked up on warrant

Deputies picked up Jonathan Michael Boyd, 45, who was arrested on a local warrant at 2:04 p.m. Wednesday in Cerro Gordo County.

Juvenile cited for underage drinking

A juvenile was cited for under 21 consumption after receiving a report at 9:25 p.m. Wednesday of a female in a vehicle that was intoxicated at 201 N. Broadway.