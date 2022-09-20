Counterfeit bill passed and other reports

Albert Lea Tribune, Minn.
·1 min read

Sep. 20—A counterfeit $100 bill was reported at 8:37 p.m. Monday at 703 E. Main St.

Garbage illegally dumped

Garbage was reported illegally dumped on the side of a roadway at 8:27 a.m. Monday on 200th Street toward Freeborn County Road 46 in Hayward.

Fraudulent check reported

A fraudulent check was reported cashed at 10:06 a.m. Monday at 29258 County Road 45 in Clarks Grove.

Injury crash reported

A traffic crash with an injury was reported at 7:30 a.m. Monday at 813 W. Clark St. 31896

Juveniles cited with e-cigarettes, marijuana

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 9:21 a.m. Monday at Southwest Middle School, 1601 W. Front St.

Police cited one juvenile for possession of a small amount of marijuana and an e-cigarette on school property at 9:34 a.m. Monday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Vehicle reported damaged

Police received a report at 4:10 p.m. Monday of windows that were broken out of a vehicle at 911 S. Newton Ave. A tire was also slashed.

Phone stolen

Police received a report of a stolen telephone at 4:28 p.m. Monday at 262 S. Pearl St. The theft occurred about a month prior.

