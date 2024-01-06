Counterfeit bills, meth case bound to circuit court

HILLSDALE — A homeless woman charged with possessing counterfeit currency and drug dealing waived her rights to a preliminary examination hearing Wednesday, Jan. 3, and asked that he be bound over to the 1st Judicial Circuit Court for further hearing.

Amara Mckenzi Goins, 21, formerly of Onsted, was pulled over by Hillsdale City police officers for traffic offenses on Dec. 11, 2023, and, upon a thorough investigation, officers discovered half an ounce of crystal methamphetamine and fake currency in her glove box.

Hillsdale County Prosecutor Neal Brady said Goins had 28 fake $100 bills and seven fake $50 bills and that the amount of methamphetamine led officers to believe she was dealing in the substance.

Brady’s office charged Goins with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of counterfeit currency.

She is tentatively scheduled to enter into a plea bargain in the 1st Judicial Circuit Court during a Jan. 8 arraignment before Judge Sara S. Lisznyai; details of the plea bargain were not discussed in open court Wednesday.

Goins is being held on a $100,000 bond with 10-percent allowed and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted as charged.

