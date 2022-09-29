Counterfeit cash, drugs, ghost gun seized from Redmond robbery suspects

Two men were arrested in an armed robbery at an extended stay hotel in Redmond on Sunday.

On Sept. 25, officers were called to a report of “unknown trouble” at WoodSpring Suites located at 7045 180th Ave NE.

Officers arrived and discovered that a woman had been robbed at gunpoint.

Redmond police said two men had lured the woman there from out of state under false pretenses.

The men were arrested and a warrant was served on their hotel room.

Officers said they found drugs, thousands of dollars in counterfeit cash and a “ghost gun” with no serial number.

Both men were charged with robbery and unlawful imprisonment.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP