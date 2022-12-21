Counterfeit cash operation busted in Brighton

A counterfeit cash operation was caught in Brighton Dec. 8.

Police in Brighton this month tracked down a counterfeiting operation at a local hotel after they said fake bills were used to make purchases in at least two local businesses.

Brighton police responded to a report of counterfeiting at two businesses the department did not name at about 11 a.m. on Dec. 8. They were able develop a suspect and vehicle involved.

At about 7:30 p.m. the same day, Brighton police found and stopped a vehicle matching the description.

At that traffic stop, officers recovered a stolen vehicle, drugs and more counterfeit cash.

After interviewing the suspect, officers from the City of Brighton Crime Scene Response Team went to a hotel where they obtained enough information to get a search warrant for two rooms at the hotel.

The search of these rooms led to them finding drugs, counterfeit cash and counterfeit cash making equipment.

Brighton police did not identify the hotel and no arrests have been announced.

The City of Brighton Detective Bureau is still investigating the incident, according to a press release.

Sophia Lada is a reporter for the Livingston Daily. Contact her at slada@gannett.com or 517-377-1065. Follow her on Twitter @sophia_lada.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Counterfeit cash operation in Brighton busted by police